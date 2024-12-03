Man smuggled weapons to North Korea after coming to California as student, feds say

Federal authorities charge Shenghua Wen, 41, with exporting shipments of guns, ammunition, and military equipment to North Korea concealed inside shipping containers from Long Beach.

Although Shenghua Wen entered the United States on a student visa, eventually settling in San Bernardino County, law enforcement officials say he had a more nefarious purpose: Exporting shipments of firearms, ammunition and other military items to North Korea.

Federal authorities on Tuesday arrested Wen, 41, at his Ontario home, alleging he acted as an operative for the North Korean government, smuggling illicit goods concealed inside shipping containers from Long Beach.

Wen, who authorities said is a Chinese national living illegally in the U.S. after overstaying his visa, has been charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which deals with sanctions and frozen foreign assets. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Wen’s federal public defender did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is illegal to supply North Korea with certain technologies and military supplies without U.S. government approval, according to U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

“North Korea engaged in a scheme to circumvent and evade those restrictions,” Estrada said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. “It’s essential we keep sensitive materials, including military equipment, outside the hands of our adversaries where they can harm us or our allies.”

Wen, who arrived in the U.S. in 2012, was “key to this scheme and central to this plot” by North Korea, Estrada said.

Before leaving China, Wen met with North Korean government officials at two separate consulates, where they allegedly directed him to procure goods in the U.S., according to a November 26 criminal complaint.

In an interview with federal authorities, Wen said he was likely chosen for this role because he was good at smuggling.

Wen told authorities that while he was in the U.S. two North Koreans living in China, who he identified as Jin Yong Nan and Cui, reached out to him. Wen kept in contact with Cui via an encrypted messaging platform, according to the complaint.

In his interview with federal authorities, Wen admitted he shipped two containers of firearms and other items to North Korea via Hong Kong in October 2023 and December 2023. One shipment was labeled as a refrigerator, another as camera parts, according to Estrada. Wen allegedly received money for the containers and shipping fees — totaling at least $2 million — from North Korean government officials.

To obtain the weapons, Wen bought Super Armory, a business with a federal firearms license that he later registered in Texas, for $150,000. Wen allegedly used both the company and other people known as straw purchasers to assemble shipments, according to the complaint. Authorities said he would then drive the guns and ammo from Texas to California.

Federal authorities said they also found emails and text messages from January 2024 to April 2024, between Wen and a U.S.-based broker about obtaining a civilian airplane engine. During a September interview with authorities, Wen said North Korean officials told him to purchase plane engines, which would be used to help develop the North Korean military drone program, according to the complaint.

At Wen’s home on August 14, law enforcement officials seized two devices that he allegedly intended to send to North Korea for military use: a chemical threat identification device and a hand-held counter-surveillance gadget that detects electronic eavesdropping, according to the complaint.

On September 6, law enforcement seized approximately 50,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition — which Wen was storing in his white Ford van — that he’d allegedly obtained to send to North Korea.

Wen told authorities he believed the North Korean government wanted the items he sent to prepare for an attack against South Korea, according to the complaint. Wen allegedly told authorities that the government wanted him to obtain military uniforms to be used the North Korean military to disguise their soldiers during a surprise offensive.

Wen’s student visa was valid from Dec. 5, 2012 to Dec. 3, 2013, according to the complaint. Estrada said it’s unclear whether that was legitimate and if he was actually studying.

Wen was ordered removed from the U.S. in 2018 and, following a 2021 arrest, he signed a form acknowledging his overstay status, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. It’s unclear how he was able to stay in the country.

Estrada said authorities learned about Wen through multiple tips, including some individuals he tried to purchase items from.

“We can’t say how long he was operating this, the investigation continues,” Estrada said.