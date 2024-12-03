How the Hannah Kobayashi case unfolded, as weeks of searching led to Mexico and new revelations

Volunteers put up fliers of Maui, Hawaii, resident Hannah Kobayashi outside Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

The mystery over Hannah Kobayashi, the woman from Hawaii listed as missing for several weeks, took a turn Monday when Los Angeles Police Department officials said there was no evidence of criminal activity and video showed her crossing the border into Mexico.

The LAPD is now classifying her as a “voluntary missing person” and say there are no signs of foul play. Officials urged Kobayashi, a 30-year-old Maui resident, or anyone who knows her exact whereabouts to reach out to authorities or the family so they can ensure that she is safe.

Kobayashi’s family didn’t respond to requests for comment Monday evening about the latest update in the investigation.

Here is a review of what we know about the case:

Timeline of events

Nov. 8

Kobayashi lands at Los Angeles International Airport from Maui and misses her connecting flight to New York City because of a short layover, according to her family.



Relatives receive cryptic text messages from Kobayashi, suggesting that someone is trying to steal her money and identity.



Kobayashi stays overnight in Los Angeles and is seen the next day at the Taschen bookstore near the Grove shopping center.



Images from a police missing persons flier show Hannah Kobayashi. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Nov. 10

Kobayashi is seen on video attending the LeBron XXII Trial Experience near the Grove and returns to LAX, according to her family’s statement. Kobayashi also posts a black-and-white photo on Instagram about the event.

Nov. 11

She’s seen talking to a ticketing agent at LAX; Kobayashi then boards the LAX Metro C line at the Aviation/Century Station around 9 p.m., her family says.



She transfers at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station and is seen in video footage leaving the Pico Station with an unknown person.

Nov. 12

Kobayashi is seen again on video footage at the Greyhound bus terminal at Union Station in downtown L.A. around 6:30 a.m., according to her family.

Just a few hours later, according to police, Kobayashi enters Mexico through the San Ysidro border crossing. LAPD officials said they reviewed surveillance video from the U.S. Border Patrol on Dec. 2.

Nov. 24

Authorities discover the body of Kobayashi’s father, Ryan, near LAX. He had flown to Los Angeles to help look for his daughter. Authorities labeled his death as an apparent suicide. Relatives released a statement saying: “After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably.”



Why Mexico?

Officials don’t know why Kobayashi went to Mexico or exactly where she is now. But they said the video evidence was clear.

“The footage clearly shows 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi crossing the United States border on foot into Mexico,” police said in a statement.

L.A. Police Chief Jim McDonnell said police haven’t uncovered evidence that Kobayashi was being trafficked or involved in any criminal activity.

Old social media posts, McDonnell said, suggested that Kobayashi had “expressed the desire to step away from modern connectivity.” Kobayashi is believed to have left her phone in Los Angeles.

Volunteers put up fliers of Hannah Kobayashi of Maui, Hawaii, who has been missing. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

What’s next?

The LAPD investigation will not continue a search into Mexico, McDonnell said, but he encouraged anyone with information about Kobayashi’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

Authorities will be notified if Kobayashi chooses to reenter the U.S., he added.

“She has a right to her privacy, and we respect her choices,” McDonnell said, “but we also understand the concern loved ones feel for her; a simple message could reassure those she cares about.”

