Teachers union candidates lead early for LAUSD board; district school bond leads strongly

Sherlett Hendy Newbill appears poised to win the contest to represent large portions of south and southwest L.A. on the Board of Education.

In early returns for Los Angeles Board of Education races, two-term incumbent Scott Schmerelson led challenger Dan Chang to represent District 3 in the west San Fernando Valley. And in District 5 — which makes an arc north and west of downtown and takes in several Southeast L.A. County cities — longtime teacher Karla Griego was ahead of school counselor Graciela Ortiz.

More certain results appeared to be emerging in District 1 — covering south and southwest L.A. — where veteran educator Sherlett Hendy Newbill had a commanding early lead over Kahllid Al-Alim, a community activist and parent.

The seven-member school board sets policy for the nation’s second-largest school district, which educates about 420,000 students and employs some 74,000 teachers, administrators and other staff. The school board is accountable for the district’s $18.4-billion budget. Members also hire and evaluate the superintendent.

Advertisement

The District 3 and District 5 races for the Los Angeles Board of Education became high-spending campaigns between two competing political interest groups, but the groups were not the same in each race. Total outside spending through Monday for both races is approaching record levels set in 2017 of more than $15 million.

When the outcomes are known, the district’s evolving leadership could swing either more strongly or less favorably to charter schools, while also affecting the future of school police and the level of support for initiatives of L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho.

District 3

In the board race with the most outside spending — more than $7.8 million — the teachers union backed two-term incumbent Schmerelson, a retired principal, while charter school supporters and allies backed Chang, a math teacher at a Valley middle school.

Advertisement

Schmerelson has not been hostile to charter schools but has been a reliable vote to place more restrictions and increased oversight on charters when those proposals have come before the school board.

United Teachers Los Angeles — which represents the district’s teachers, counselors and nurses — has put in virtually all of the $2.4 million in independent spending on Schmerelson’s behalf in this San Fernando Valley race.

Although he currently teaches in public school, Chang has spent much of his career as a charter-school organization senior manager or with pro-charter groups.

Advertisement

The top funders of independent campaigns on behalf of Chang are retired businessman Bill Bloomfield and California Charter Schools Association Advocates. Combined independent spending on Chang’s behalf has surpassed $5.4 million, a spending advantage of more than 2 to 1 over the outside spending for Schmerelson.

District 5

The winner of this contest will replace school board President Jackie Goldberg.

In this contest, the district’s two most powerful unions — who are frequently allies — faced off in an effort to gain a political edge in their leverage with the Board of Education.

United Teachers Los Angeles supported Griego, who finished ahead in the primary. A UTLA political action committee has spent virtually all of about $2.4 million in outside spending to boost Griego.

Local 99 of Service Employees International Union backed Ortiz, providing most of more than $2.2 million in independent spending on her behalf. Local 99 members include custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teacher aides and security aides.

Other unions, the Democratic Party and charter school backers kicked in comparatively small contributions. Ortiz ran unsuccessfully against Goldberg in the past but is an elected member of the Huntington Park City Council — a position she is giving up up to run for L.A. school board.

District 1

The race that seems likely to be settled soonest is the contest between Hendy Newbill and Al-Alim, with Hendy Newbill moving to an early commanding lead.

Advertisement

The winner will replace George McKenna, who is retiring after having served two full terms and part of another.

With McKenna stepping aside, the contest was wide open and could have become another battlefront between pro-teachers union and pro-charter forces. But charter backers never effectively organized.

UTLA’s candidate, Al-Alim had been strongly positioned in the primary. But evidence surfaced that he reposted or “liked” social media posts with content that was antisemitic, pro-gun or pornographic. He apologized, but UTLA dropped its support just before primary election day.

However, UTLA’s previous blitz of pro-Al-Alim materials — spending that surpassed $735,000 — helped propel Al-Alim into the runoff.

Finishing ahead of him in the primary — and leading on Tuesday — was Hendy Newbill, who was once a long-shot candidate with limited financial backing.

UTLA belatedly endorsed her — well after the primary — but contributed less than $1,000 in spending on her behalf. McKenna had backed Hendy Newbill all along.

Advertisement

She had recently worked for him as a senior policy advisor and also had a long career as a teacher, dean and coach at Dorsey High. She’s also a parent of current district students.

She is regarded as a political moderate within the context of liberal Los Angeles — and she owes her apparent victory to no special interest group. Her stances are closely aligned with McKenna’s.

LAUSD bond has strong early support

In early returns, Measure US is strongly ahead. It needs a 55% super-majority to pass.

The measure would provide $9 billion in school construction bonds for the Los Angeles Unified School District. The dollars would pay for repairs and modernization of buildings, equipment and technology. The funds would be repaid over time by increases in property taxes at a rate that would average about $25 for every $100,000 of assessed valuation on residential properties.

Redistricting overhaul leads

Charter Amendment LL — which would create a new process for drawing school board district boundaries —was leading strongly in early returns.

The charter amendment would move control of redistricting away from current elected officials to a citizens’ commission that is designed to be independent.

Advertisement

Backers hope the new system will lead to districts that are fair for voters and limit the ability of elected officials to wield power in an unscrupulous way.