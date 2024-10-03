Advertisement
California

Your guide to the LAUSD District 3 school board race: Chang vs. Schmerelson

LAUSD School Board candidates
Dan Chang, left, and board member Scott Schmerelson.
(Terence Patrick; Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)
By Howard BlumeStaff Writer 
Share via

The election for a west San Fernando Valley seat on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education pits two-term incumbent Scott Schmerelson, a retired principal, against middle school math teacher Dan Chang, who has served behind the scenes in political and education leadership roles.

The seven-member school board sets policy for the nation’s second-largest school district, which educates about 420,000 students and employs some 74,000 teachers, administrators and other staff. The school board is accountable for the district’s $18.4-billion budget. Members also hire and evaluate the superintendent.

Where is the district?

District 3 takes in much of the San Fernando Valley, moving west from North Hollywood to Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys and most Valley areas west of the 405 Freeway.

Advertisement

What is the big picture?

The campaign spending in District 3 is partly a throwback to the last 20 years or so in which the same two big-spending camps opposed each other time after time: the teachers union and supporters of charter schools.

An independent campaign in support of Schmerelson — funded by United Teachers Los Angeles — spent $785,000 in the primary. In the general election cycle the teachers union has spent $153,000 through Sept. 12.

A larger amount of money is flowing into an independent campaign on behalf of Chang — $870,000 in the primary followed by about $1.5 million in the general election.

While the two candidates benefited from a similar level of outside spending in the primary, for the general election, so far, Chang’s advantage is 10 to 1.

Chang’s major funder is Bill Bloomfield, a retired L.A. businessman who has moved out of state. He does not consider himself a die-hard charter school supporter, but he is aligned in this election with the political arm of the California Charter Schools Assn.

Advertisement

Illustration of a close up of a ballot with two ovals forming peeking eyes at a filled-in oval.

Politics

What’s on the November ballot in California?

The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump is at the top of the ticket, but Californians will vote on a number of other races.

Sept. 19, 2024

Bloomfield has become, in recent elections, the major nonunion funding source standing in opposition to the teachers union.

Schmerelson has not been aggressively anti-charter, but has been part of a board majority that has placed new limits on when charters can have access to space on a district-owned campus.

The distinctions between Schmerelson and Chang have been enough to trigger a charter-versus-union proxy war of sorts, with both sides concluding that direction of the district related to charters is at stake.

Chang has tried to link Schmerelson to issues that he has alleged amount to wrongdoing.

One episode involved Chang’s allegation that in 2023, at Madison Middle School, where he is a math teacher, eighth-graders did not come to school on the last day of the school year in June, but were falsely recorded as present in class.

Chang raised his concerns, he said, with his principal and other district officials. He also said he refused to record his absent eighth-graders as present and later discovered that someone had altered his class attendance records — to mark all students as present on that day — without his permission.

Advertisement

Attendance is a major factor in the level of funding that schools receive.

The district eventually said Chang was right and the inaccurate attendance data amounted to $600 in extra state funds the district should not have received. Estimates from others were much higher, according to an April story published by KCBS.

LOS ANGELES, MARCH 15, 2023: Sylvia Garcia from Bassett Street Elementary School speaks into a megaphone as she and hundreds other teachers attend an L.A. Unified rally at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. United Teachers of Los Angeles and SEIU 99 members will hold a joint rally at Grand Park in a historic show of solidarity. It has been almost ten months since the contract between LAUSD and UTLA has expired, and a staggering three years for SEIU members, leaving almost 60,000 employees vulnerable in the midst of a record-high inflation and a housing crisis.

California

How mega-spending and alleged scandals could influence LAUSD school board elections

Outside groups continue to flood Los Angeles Board of Education races with spending to win influence over the direction of the nation’s second-largest school system.

Feb. 29, 2024

Chang alleges that colleagues have told him that such practices have occurred at other schools as well. District officials said only Madison was affected.

Madison Middle School, located in Valley Glen, is not within Schmerelson’s district. However, Chang said Schmerelson bore responsibility because “Schmerelson neglects the basic duties of oversight as an elected school board member.”

In an interview, Schmerelson responded that keeping accurate attendance is legally and ethically mandatory and also vital for tracking the safety and learning of students. He said the district took disciplinary action — the details are confidential — in response to what Chang reported at Madison.

More recently, environmental activists have alleged that the school district is slipping in its commitment to avoid the use of potentially dangerous pesticides on campus, for such purposes as landscaping. Chang holds Schmerelson responsible on this matter as well.

Advertisement

In an interview, Schmerelson said the truth is essentially the opposite, that he volunteered to lead a committee to make sure that the district is limiting and safely managing the use of pesticides.

In a brief response, a district spokesperson said in a statement that L.A. Unified “has a longstanding process regarding the handling of harmful chemicals. These procedures are continuously assessed to maintain the safest protocol.”

Other issues to arise in this contest have included the role of school police on campus and allegations that the district misspent voter-approved funding to increase arts instruction, questions that the candidates have addressed below.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAR. 9, 2022. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, right, meets with school police officers before entering Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles, scene of a large brawl that involved students and their parents on Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

LAUSD police deployment to 20 schools collapses after one day amid opposition, confusion

L.A. school board members say they did not know in advance of a police deployment to 20 troubled campuses -- and some are unhappy about it.

May 17, 2024

The responses to specific issues were compiled through a questionnaire sent to candidates by The Times, follow-up emails and conversations with the candidates. The content was supplemented with material from campaign websites and from statements at public campaign forums. Candidates also had the opportunity to provide updated input after the primary.

The answers are summarized or lightly edited for length or clarity.

Who are the candidates?

Dan Chang

Advertisement

Dan Chang

Age: 48

Occupation: Middle school math teacher

Political party: Democratic Party

Experience: A math teacher since 2018. Previously worked in several political, fundraising and administrative roles, including founding Great Public Schools Los Angeles Political Action Committee, which was active in school board campaigns. Prior to that, headed Los Angeles Fund for Public Education, which raised money for L.A. Unified projects. Has held an executive role with a nonprofit that manages local public schools and with the Green Dot charter school group. Father of three children, ages 11, 13 and 17, one of whom attends an LAUSD school.

Quote: “It has been said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. It’s time for new leadership and fresh ideas at LAUSD.”

Website: www.chang4change.org

Scott Schmerelson

Scott Schmerelson
Scott Schmerelson

Age: 73

Occupation: School board member since 2015

Political party: Democratic Party

Experience: A Spanish teacher, counselor and administrator in L.A. Unified from 1978 to 2014, especially well known as a principal. Also a teacher and counselor in Philadelphia public schools, 1973 to 1978.

Quote: “Every school community is unique. Teachers, school staff and parents must be given the opportunity to participate in decisions concerning issues such as school budgeting, school safety and facility improvement priorities.”

Website: www.scottforlausd.org

What are your priorities?

Chang: Raise academic performance by scaling successful programs within LAUSD, restore Proposition 28 arts funding for elementary schools, and prioritize student safety and well-being by restoring school police. Reduce bureaucracy: “If you examine the LAUSD budget, central office and program support costs run at 6.2% of instructional spending — 5% is the benchmark that I’d like to see, which would result in about $121 million of annual funding that can be redistributed back to schools. I believe this is just the starting point.”

Schmerelson: “Ensuring student safety is my top priority. Without a sense of security, children can’t reach their full potential. Students need to feel safe and be safe at home, on the way to school and at school. Valley schools must receive equitable facility funds for clean, modern campuses with up-to-date technology, air conditioning and air filtration. I advocate for fair salaries and respect for teachers, school staff and district support staff — prioritizing their well-being and appreciation.”

Advertisement

What is your evaluation of Supt. Alberto Carvalho?

Chang: “Mixed. Unfortunately, the superintendent has misled the public on several important issues. He mischaracterized the district’s handling of Proposition 28 arts funding. He is dramatically overstating the district’s need for a school facilities bond. As a classroom teacher, I’ve seen positive changes around testing. Supt. Carvalho has rationalized the disparate student assessment systems plus requirements, creating a streamlined system that is much more efficient.”

Schmerelson: “The process that Supt. Carvalho used to bring the facilities bond to the board was too hurried. I would have appreciated more time, but with the looming deadline, we had to make the best decision because students deserve safe and modern schools. I’m still uncertain about the district’s compliance with Proposition 28 additional arts funding. Supt. Carvalho needs to come forward with a clear explanation and evidence that we are properly distributing the additional funds.”

For Chang: What is your evaluation of Schmerelson?

Chang: He “cannot articulate a clear vision for changing the trajectory of LAUSD and neglected the basic duties of oversight as an elected school board member, leading to ... misuse of Proposition 28 arts funds” and other ongoing problems.

For Schmerelson: What are your accomplishments?

Schmerelson: “During my tenure on the board, every school in District 3 has received funding for repairs and nearly $1 billion for facility improvements. Six schools have undergone comprehensive modernizations, and five schools have received improvements to their athletic facilities. ... We have also given unprecedented raises to our teachers, counselors and classified staff. I remain proud to have coordinated with local and state officials to put meaningful gun-safe storage” policies in place that save lives.

What is your position on charter schools?

Chang: “I am a proud supporter of L.A.’s public charter schools,” which “offer outstanding academic programs and personalized student support.” Charters “deserve their fair share of public resources and support” and “are pioneering innovative educational practices. They are highly accountable, well-regulated and an integral part of L.A.’s public school system.”

Advertisement

Schmerelson: “I do not believe the district’s tightened policies on sharing campuses with charter schools will be too restrictive for charters. I have long been a proponent of high-quality charter programs, but the board’s job is not to favor these privately managed programs over our district school programs.”

What is your position on school police and how would you keep schools safe? Would you restore officers to campuses or eliminate police?

Chang: “In the first month of school, we’ve already seen several instances of violent crimes being committed on district campuses. I will restore the school police budget.” He added that he would maintain the district’s commitment to “restorative practices,” which promote safety through counseling that works with students to take responsibility for their actions.

Chang’s views have evolved. In the lead-up to the primary, he’d said there was no need for restoring the police budget, emphasizing counseling instead.

Schmerelson: As a board member, Schmerelson has consistently supported funding school police and either restoring officers to secondary campuses or giving schools the option to have them.

“School police are trained to work with young people. We cannot leave their care” to the L.A. Police Department and the county Sheriff’s Department. “Our school police are effective and our resources should go to training our school police to work with social workers and counselors. Principals and school site councils need to be given far more control over whether to have an officer on campus.”

Advertisement

What is your position on the $9-billion bond measure the school board placed on the ballot?

Chang: He notes that L.A. Unified has billions of dollars in unissued bonds from past measures as well as eligibility for state funding should a statewide school bond pass in November. Given the steep enrollment decline, the district needs to reevaluate its plans to upgrade all campuses, he said. “This tax increase will waste money on new school buildings that will stand virtually empty. I am voting ‘no’ on LAUSD’s school bond.”

Schmerelson: “I support the school construction bond going to the voters. I believe our community supports having all of our schools clean, safe and modernized to prepare our students for their futures. All of the past construction bond funding has been committed, but that leaves the job unfinished. Our children need all the adults to step up.”

How well has the school district managed Proposition 28 funds for increased arts education? What is your response to allegations that the district has misused these funds for other purposes?

Chang: “Last year, LAUSD siphoned off Proposition 28 arts funding from its elementary schools. This left nearly every single elementary school student in LAUSD without the additional arts instruction” mandated by state law. “LAUSD misled the public for months on this issue. The only solution is for LAUSD to return $30 million in arts funding to its elementary schools for the previous school year.”

Schmerelson: He voted against certifying to the state that the district had managed its arts funds according to the rules: “There were too many unanswered questions about the fair distribution of the funds, and I will not be satisfied until the answers are clear. I have asked the superintendent and district staff to perform an audit so everyone can be satisfied that the funds have been allocated appropriately and within the spirit of the law.”

Related coverage

Three schools in the Sunland/Tujunga area of Los Angeles were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a witness reported seeing a man wearing tactical gear in the area, authorities said. Police received the report around 9:30 a.m. when someone noticed a man riding a scooter wearing full tactical in the area of Mount Gleason Avenue, a Los Angeles Police spokesperson told KTLA.

California

Fewer LAUSD students feel safe at school amid rising fights, physical aggression on campus

In LAUSD, fights and aggression are rising and students’ perception of school as safe declines. Officials put faith in counseling and support for positive behavior.

Sept. 14, 2024

SAN FERNANDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Social Justice Humanitas Academy in San Fernando is a community school that integrates academics, health and social services, youth development and community engagement to more holistically address students' needs. Gov. Newsom's budget this year allocated $3 billion over seven years to further establish the model in California public schools. Photographed in Social Justice Humanitas Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in San Fernando, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Ten L.A. schools to stop standardized tests amid debate: ‘Endless boredom’ or essential tool?

Ten public schools, with extra resources, will be able to develop their own student measures to replace a bevy of standardized tests that L.A. Unified is currently using.

Sept. 12, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 02: The Los Angeles Unified School District is looking to expand its electric bus fleet with its distinctive green bumpers and wheels. Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said that of the district's 1,300 buses, 67 percent run on alternative fuels like compressed natural gas, propane and electric. Photographed at LAUSD San Julian bus yard in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

LAUSD puts $9 billion in bonds on ballot that would update campuses and raise property taxes

The L.A. school bond would be the largest in district history and seeks to make schools “state of the art.” It would be financed through property taxes.

Aug. 7, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Students from Cahuenga Elementary School perform a Korean fan dance before Los Angerles Unifoed School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho delivered an Opening of Schools Address at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

LAUSD quietly adds $30 million to arts budget amid allegations it violated the law

LAUSD officials deny wrongdoing but quietly make budget changes amid accusations the district violated Prop. 28 rules regarding arts funding at schools.

June 21, 2024

LOS ANGELES-CA-SEPTEMBER 19, 2023: California Charter Schools Association President and CEO Myrna Castrejon, center, join parents, educators and supporters for a rally outside of Los Angeles Unified School District Headquarters in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The rally takes place during a meeting of the Board of Education, where a resolution put forward by Los Angeles Unified School District Board President Jackie Goldberg and Member Rocio Rivas, will be discussed, which could make more than 200 district campuses ineligible to share space with charter public schools, a practice employed by the LAUSD commonly known as co-location. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

LAUSD banned charter schools from many of its campuses. Now charters will fight it in court

A charter school group says LAUSD acted illegally when it passed a policy to limit when charters could share campuses with district-operated schools.

April 3, 2024

L.A. Times Editorial Board Endorsements

The Times’ editorial board operates independently of the newsroom — reporters covering these races have no say in the endorsements.

How and where to vote

Advertisement

Read more California race guides

More election news

CaliforniaPoliticsElection 2024L.A. Politics Education
Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement