Ex-wife accused of hiring hitman to kill Woodland Hills doctor for financial gain

The ex-wife of a Woodland Hills doctor — who a few months ago wept at his memorial — hired a hitman to ambush and murder him for financial gain, prosecutors say.

Ahang Kelk, 53, is charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon in the slaying of Hamid Mirshojae, the L.A. County district attorney’s office announced Monday. Prosecutors said Kelk enlisted the help of several people to carry out the slaying, three of whom have already been charged for their alleged role in the murderous scheme.

The 61-year-old doctor was shot in the back of the head as he was leaving his Woodland Hills medical practice after work on Aug. 23. The shooting occurred just months after the doctor was jumped by a trio of men wielding baseball bats, an attack that he said left him fearing for his life.

Evan Hardman, 41, of Texas and and Sarallah Jawed, 26, of Canoga Park are accused of staging both the attacks.

Hardman delivered the fatal gunshot after ambushing Mirshojae with a handgun, prosecutors said. Both men are charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Hardman, arrested in Texas, was awaiting extradition to Los Angeles, prosecutors said.

Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, of Reseda, is accused of driving Hardman away from the scene of the killing. She is charged with being an accessory to murder and has pleaded not guilty.

“The depth of the deceit and violence involved in this case is chilling,” said Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman in a statement. “We will not rest until justice is served.”

A fifth person, Shawn Randolph, 46, of Valley Village, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. Charges against him have not yet been announced.

Hardman and Mirshojae were scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. Information on their pleas was not immediately available.

“For the last four months the LAPD, alongside our partner agencies, has worked tirelessly to bring those responsible for this ambush-style murder to justice,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said in a statement. “The men and women of the LAPD will leave no stone unturned to deliver justice and return a sense of calm to our communities.”

Times staff writer Noah Goldberg contributed to this report.