The Real ID deadline is coming up. What to do if you don’t have yours yet

To get a Real ID, you have to apply for it through your local Department of Motor Vehicles office. Above, a DMV office in Redwood City, Calif., in 2011.

Despite the multiple extensions for the Real ID deadline, there are still many Americans who don’t have one and face the final deadline next month.

If you are among those who don’t have the new identification or have yet to apply for one, here’s what you need to know about getting it as soon as possible and being able to travel domestically until you do.

The Real ID Act, approved by Congress in 2005, was meant to improve security and minimize fraud in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by a establishing a nationwide standard for identification.

Advertisement

The original deadline to have a Real ID to allow Americans to travel domestically or enter federal facilities such as military bases or federal courthouses was May 2008. The new deadline is May 7.

Funding challenges, concerns over travel interruptions and the pandemic delayed the government from implementing the Real ID requirement for almost two decades.

Even though people have had plenty of time to apply for their Real ID, a recent CBS News data analysis conducted from April 7 to 18 found that at least 30 states are less than 70% compliant. That means in more than half of the country, about three in every 10 travelers may not be able to pass through an airport checkpoint starting May 7.

Advertisement

Twelve states and the District of Columbia reported compliance rates above 90%, CBS reported.

As of January 1, more than 18.5 million California residents now have their Real ID, compared with last year’s January count of 16.9 million according to recent data from the California Department of Motor Vehicles. The CBS analysis said California has reached nearly 55% compliance.

There’s still a long way to go for the state to reach complete compliance. More than 35 million Californians have either an ID, both an ID and a driver’s license or an ID for people under the age of 16.

Advertisement

Can I travel domestically without a Real ID?

If you don’t have a Real ID or you applied for one but it won’t arrive by the May 7 deadline, the Transportation Security Administration will accept other forms of identification at TSA checkpoints.

The TSA accepts:



U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards.

HSPD-12 Personal identity verification card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card

Travelers who do not present a Real ID or another acceptable identification can “expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint,” according to the TSA.

Currently, 81% of travelers at TSA checkpoints present an acceptable identification, including a state-issued REAL ID, the TSA stated in a news release.

California California lawmaker announces ballot initiative campaign after voter ID bill fails A bill that would have required voter ID and proof of citizenship in California was killed in a subcommittee Wednesday. The lawmaker will instead push for a ballot initiative, he said.

Do I still have time to meet the May 7 deadline?

To get a Real ID, you have to apply for it through your local Department of Motor Vehicles office.

From now until June 27, 18 DMV offices will open at 7 a.m., an hour earlier, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays to serve only people with appointments to obtain a Real ID.

To start the process, you should visit the DMV website and review the document checklist for what you’ll need to prove your identity and residency. You can fill out an application online, upload the required documents and schedule an appointment at your local DMV office.

Advertisement

These DMV offices will open an hour early:



Pleasanton (6300 W. Las Positas Blvd.)

Fremont (4287 Central Ave.)

Folsom (323 E. Bidwell St., Suite A)

Carmichael (5209 North Ave.)

Thousand Oaks (1810 E. Avenida De Los Arboles)

Van Nuys (14920 Vanowen St.)

Arleta (14400 Van Nuys Blvd.)

Glendale (1335 W. Glenoaks Blvd.)

Pasadena (49 S. Rosemead Blvd.)

Culver City (11400 W. Washington Blvd.)

Westminster (13700 Hoover St.)

Costa Mesa (650 W. 19th St.)

San Clemente (2727 Via Cascadita)

Rancho Cucamonga (8629 Hellman Ave.)

San Diego Clairemont (4375 Derrick Drive)

San Marcos (590 Rancheros Drive)

El Cajon (1450 Graves Ave.)

Poway (13461 Community Road)

The DMV recently announced that 11 offices will be open May 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate customers who want to get the Real ID. before the deadline. No other services will be provided on this date at these locations.

The offices listed below will be open by appointment only:

