California

Ex-wife arrested in ambush slaying of Woodland Hills doctor outside his practice

A makeshift memorial for slain doctor.
Flowers, candles and notes are left at a memorial for Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, who was killed outside his medical clinic in Woodland Hills on Aug. 23.
(Noah Goldberg / Los Angeles Times)
By Noah Goldberg
 and Richard Winton
The former wife of a Woodland Hills doctor who was slain execution-style outside his medical practice this summer has been arrested in connection with his death, sources told The Times.

Hamid Mirshojae was shot in the back of the head as he walked to his car after work on Aug. 23. The shooting occurred a few months after the doctor was jumped by a trio of men with baseball bats, an attack that he said left him fearing for his life.

His ex-wife, Ahang Kelk, was taken into custody Thursday. She denied in August that she was involved in the crime.

“It’s all lies,” she said at the time.

Her arrest came two days after Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, and Evan Hardman, 41, were taken into custody in connection with the August killing. Sweeting is from Reseda and Hardman is from Texas.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

