Ex-wife arrested in ambush slaying of Woodland Hills doctor outside his practice

Flowers, candles and notes are left at a memorial for Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, who was killed outside his medical clinic in Woodland Hills on Aug. 23.

The former wife of a Woodland Hills doctor who was slain execution-style outside his medical practice this summer has been arrested in connection with his death, sources told The Times.

Hamid Mirshojae was shot in the back of the head as he walked to his car after work on Aug. 23. The shooting occurred a few months after the doctor was jumped by a trio of men with baseball bats, an attack that he said left him fearing for his life.

His ex-wife, Ahang Kelk, was taken into custody Thursday. She denied in August that she was involved in the crime.

“It’s all lies,” she said at the time.

Her arrest came two days after Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, and Evan Hardman, 41, were taken into custody in connection with the August killing. Sweeting is from Reseda and Hardman is from Texas.

