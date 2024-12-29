‘A man of rare character’: California leaders pay tribute to Jimmy Carter

California lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after former President Carter’s death at 100. He was remembered for the role he played in a post-Watergate world and for leaving one of the most impactful post-presidency legacies in history.

“Today, our nation and our world has lost a leader who embodied dignity and decency, grace and goodness,” House Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi said. “Paul and I join in mourning the loss of President Jimmy Carter and in giving thanks for his life, which was saintly in its devotion to public service and peace.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said she would always remember his “kindness, wisdom, and profound grace.”

“His life and legacy continue to inspire me — and will inspire generations to come. Our world is a better place because of President Carter,” she said in a statement.

Carter, the 39th president of the United States and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, ended his presidency on rocky terms after losing his reelection bid in 1980 but went on to forge a memorable post-presidency legacy, including public service work and leadership in an energy transition through his creation of the Department of Energy.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Carter left his mark on the region through the work he did building low-income housing with Habitat for Humanity back when Hahn was on the City Council. Together, she and Carter worked on a project that built 16 homes for low-income families in San Pedro.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the late president “a man of rare character.”

“He saw the common humanity in all of us, building bridges between people of different faiths and factions abroad while working to meet the needs of those at home,” Newsom said. “Despite daunting challenges and trying times, his bright energy and spirit never faltered.”

Carter, remembered as “a clean energy champion, a staunch defender of democracy, and a fundamentally decent person” was also mourned by Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), who issued a statement Sunday.

“His lifelong commitment to service led us through turbulent moments,” he said, “and he leaves behind a shining example of how to better treat one another.”

Sen. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said Carter was “ceaseless in his service, unbending in his dignity, and revered for his commitment to our common humanity.”

Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles mourned Carter’s death, saying she was “fortunate” to sit and speak with the former president years ago.

“I will cherish the conversation we were able to have, and am grateful for his wisdom and guidance,” she said. “I send my deepest condolences to the entire Carter family and his loved ones on this difficult day.”

President Biden was set to deliver remarks about the late president’s death Sunday evening on CNN.