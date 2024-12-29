Advertisement
Full Coverage: Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former President Carter in 2019.
Former President Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., in 2019.
(Associated Press)
Jimmy Carter, a peanut farmer and little-known Georgia governor who became the 39th president of the United States, promising “honest and decent” government in the wake of Watergate, and later returned to the world stage as an influential human rights advocate and winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, has died. He was 100.

Here’s a look at stories about Carter’s political career and his post-presidential life.

