Full Coverage: Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, a peanut farmer and little-known Georgia governor who became the 39th president of the United States, promising “honest and decent” government in the wake of Watergate, and later returned to the world stage as an influential human rights advocate and winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, has died. He was 100.
Former President Carter returned again and again to charity work despite brain and liver cancer, finally entering hospice care at his Georgia home in February.
The narrative of Jimmy Carter being overwhelmed by inflation and Iran’s ayatollah fails to account for his many achievements. But he was no saint.
If Carter had won another term as president, those four years would have been far less fruitful than the faith-filled four-decade ‘second term’ that he and Rosalynn devised.
Jimmy Carter was a shrewd and sometimes ruthless politician until he was elected president. Then he changed his style.
Exaggeration, misinformation and myth have always infected politics — even before social media took it to the extreme.
McManus: Jimmy Carter’s presidency looks better now than in 1980. Is there a lesson for Joe Biden?
Joe Biden had a ringside seat for Jimmy Carter’s presidency — its failures as well as its sometimes unappreciated successes. Here’s what he may have learned.
When Jimmy Carter’s White House was a tour stop for long-haired, ‘torpedo’-smoking rock outlaws
A documentary examines the former POTUS’ relationships with icons such as Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Gregg Allman.
The nine-time nominee and two-time winner ranks high on the list of contenders for the title of oldest Grammy nominee in history.
In his final days, Jimmy Carter on cusp of a humanitarian goal: Eradicating a parasitic worm
One of former President Carter’s biggest hopes is wiping out an infectious parasitic disease that’s plagued humans for millennia. How close is he?
Nearly four decades after voters unceremoniously rejected then-President Jimmy Carter’s bid for a second term, the 39th president has reached a milestone that electoral math cannot dispute: He is now the longest-living chief executive in American history.
Carter’s book “A Full Life: Reflections at 90” is a warm and detailed memoir of his youth followed by a clear-eyed assessment of the issues he tackled as president and afterward.
At a transitional moment in U.S. history, President Carter opted to emphasize human rights in U.S. foreign policy, shaking up the establishment and altering the conversation ever since.
Carter was a terrific presidential candidate in 1976 — politically, the right person at the right time.