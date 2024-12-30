Beverly Hills doctor accused of rape preyed on his own employees, prosecutors say

A Beverly Hills doctor was charged Monday with drugging and raping a woman who worked for him — and police say there could be other victims.

The physician allegedly used high hourly pay to lure potential victims to work at his office.

Dr. Babak Hajhosseini was arrested Nov. 26 by L.A. police. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Advertisement

Dr. Babak Hajhosseini, who founded the Beverly Hills-based Wound & Burn Centers of America, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Los Angeles Police Department after one of his employees reported that he had sexually assaulted her, according to officials.

Police said the doctor used job recruiting websites to offer potential victims high hourly pay to entice them into working for him. Once they did, police said, Hajhosseini would pressure them to work overtime at his house.

One employee claimed that she was pressured to drink alcohol at Hajhosseini’s residence and that she promptly lost consciousness, police said.

Advertisement

Hajhosseini sexually assaulted her and recorded it, according to the LAPD.

On Dec. 23, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged Hajhosseini with two counts of rape by use of drugs and one count of rape of an unconscious person, among other charges.

The charges stem from allegations by a single victim, but the LAPD said they believed there were other victims. Police encouraged those with information on the case to call (213) 473-0047.