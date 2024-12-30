17-year-old girl killed, 6 teens injured in shooting at a Signal Hill party

Paramedics load a gurney carrying a person into the back of an ambulance after a deadly shooting at a party in Signal Hill on Saturday.

A 17-year-old girl was killed and six teenagers were injured in a shooting at a party in Signal Hill on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Signal Hill Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Burnett Street at 10:16 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On arriving, police officers found three females and four males suffering from gunshot wounds.

All of the victims were between the ages of 17 to 19 and transported to three nearby hospitals by paramedics, according to the Sheriff’s Department. A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the remaining six victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. They learned that many people fled the party when the shooting occurred and are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip at (800) 222-8477.

An area is taped off where the Signal Hill shooting occurred. (Onscene TV)

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting, and no further information is available on the victims or suspects at this time.