Man taken into custody after trying to drive off in a Waymo in downtown L.A., police say

The concept behind a self-driving Waymo taxi can be a bit confusing, but one thing is clear: You don’t need to get behind the wheel.

That’s what one man learned Thursday morning when he was taken into custody in downtown Los Angeles after allegedly trying to drive away in a Waymo, police said.

Police responded to a report of an attempted auto theft near the intersection of 5th and Hill streets at 12:26 a.m., LAPD Officer Drake Madison said. The unidentified man entered the vehicle from the front passenger’s seat and then moved into the driver’s seat, according to police.

Advertisement

Video from the stringer service OC Hawk showed a bearded man sitting in the stopped self-driving vehicle, poking his head out and speaking to police. Officers said the suspect appeared to be under the influence.

The man refused to get out of the vehicle as police approached behind a riot shield. At least one weapon was drawn. Video from the incident, first reported by news station KTLA, showed a large beverage can on top of the vehicle, but it is unclear if it belonged to the man or if he was the person who called for the Waymo service.

It was unclear whether the man was arrested.

