After man tries to drive off in a Waymo, company details security measures

A Waymo Jaguar I-PACE robotaxi parks next to The Broad in downtown Los Angeles on March 11, 2024.

After a man hopped behind the wheel of an autonomous Waymo vehicle and tried to drive off, the company offered assurances that the car’s technology includes protections against bad actors.

On Thursday a man in downtown L.A. allegedly attempted to get into a Waymo and drive away. Police responded and eventually got the man out of the car. It was not immediately clear if the man was the person who had called the vehicle.

The incident raised questions about how the autonomous vehicle ride-share company protects its human-free cars, just months after Waymo began providing rides for all Angelenos.

The service now operates more than 100 vehicles in Los Angeles, from Santa Monica to downtown Los Angeles, but it does not serve Los Angeles International Airport. Waymo has many more vehicles roaming the streets of San Francisco, Daly City and Phoenix, among several other locations.

In more than 5 million rides taken in Waymos, only a “handful” of people have attempted to commandeer the vehicles, according to the company.

Even when that does occur, the cars are designed so that people cannot override the automatic driving system to operate the vehicles themselves, the company said.

The cars are also equipped with self-protective features. They can maneuver evasively, honk or make other sounds, including telling people outside the vehicle that 911 is being called.

The exterior door handles also fold in during rides so that people outside the car cannot get in.

Despite those defense mechanisms, Waymo also prepares for situations in which people get into the driver’s seat. The company’s rider support team is immediately alerted and can request that the person leave the car.

In the incident Thursday, the support team requested that the man leave the vehicle, but he refused. That is when the company contacted the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was released at the scene, according to the LAPD.