Robbery suspect armed with gun, pool noodle, police say

The suspect in a robbery of a Subway restaurant Monday night in Exposition Park was armed with more than a gun, according to Los Angeles police. He also wielded a green pool noodle.

Around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a call at the fast food restaurant, which is located in a shopping center near the the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the 1000 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Witnesses described an alleged armed robbery committed by a white male, dressed in all black, including a black ski mask.

The suspect was armed with the gun and pool noodle, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson David Cuellar. He added it was unusual for armed robbers to carry pool noodles.

Advertisement

“The first time I’ve heard of it,” Cuellar said.

Cuellar had no details about the pool noodle other than its color. The suspect stole an undetermined amount of money and was last seen fleeing on foot eastbound on MLK Boulevard, he said.