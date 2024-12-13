Advertisement
California

L.A. man arrested for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, a Metro bus driver, in the face

An orange Metro bus.
An L.A. Metro bus driver had parked and was on a break when authorities say a man arrived unannounced and shot her on Nov. 16.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
Share via

A man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the face while she was working as an L.A. Metro bus driver in East Hollywood, authorities said.

Police responded to a call at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 1600 block of North Vermont Avenue, where a 56-year-old woman was found bleeding from a gunshot wound to the face, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The bus driver had parked and was on a break when authorities say a man arrived unannounced and shot her. No one else was aboard the bus at the time.

Advertisement

The driver was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition, police said at the time. The LAPD did not provide an update on the status of the victim.

Two days after the attack, police identified Dorian Holt, 45, of Los Angeles, as a suspect. Authorities say he ran from the scene and later left the state.

The LAPD arrested him Thursday in Escondido, shortly after he returned to Southern California.

Advertisement

He has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder. His bail was set at $1 million, police said.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement