L.A. man arrested for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, a Metro bus driver, in the face

An L.A. Metro bus driver had parked and was on a break when authorities say a man arrived unannounced and shot her on Nov. 16.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the face while she was working as an L.A. Metro bus driver in East Hollywood, authorities said.

Police responded to a call at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 1600 block of North Vermont Avenue, where a 56-year-old woman was found bleeding from a gunshot wound to the face, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The bus driver had parked and was on a break when authorities say a man arrived unannounced and shot her. No one else was aboard the bus at the time.

Advertisement

The driver was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition, police said at the time. The LAPD did not provide an update on the status of the victim.

Two days after the attack, police identified Dorian Holt, 45, of Los Angeles, as a suspect. Authorities say he ran from the scene and later left the state.

The LAPD arrested him Thursday in Escondido, shortly after he returned to Southern California.

Advertisement

He has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder. His bail was set at $1 million, police said.