Orange County domestic dispute ends in deadly police chase

A 25-year-old woman was killed and two other passengers hospitalized after a high speed pursuit initiated by a man fleeing police ended in a crash in a residential area of Fountain Valley on Monday evening.

Police arrested Huntington Beach resident Timothy Bradford Cole, 43, after his Dodge Ram allegedly smashed into a white BMW at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Magnolia Street shortly after 10 p.m., according to Fountain Valley Police.

Cole was speeding and ran a red light when he collided with the BMW, which was traveling southbound, police alleged.

Three people inside the BMW were rushed to a local trauma center, but one of them, a 25-year-old woman, died en route. Her name was not being released pending notification of next of kin. The other two injured people were listed in critical and stable condition, respectively.

Fountain Valley Sgt. Henry Hsu said these two passengers were also in their 20s.

Cole was taken to a Long Beach trauma center and is listed in serious conditions with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be booked once he’s released from the hospital, Hsu said.

Cole was wanted in connection with a domestic dispute and recent arson, according to police.

Police alleged that Cole lit a bush on fire next to a home in Fountain Valley’s Arches Court neighborhood after dousing it with lighter fluid. The fire spread to the home but was put out by residents by the time police arrived.

Cole was not at the scene of the fire, but police said they spotted his truck about a mile away in a commercial center parking lot off Brookhurst Street and began surveillance.

At around 10 p.m., police say they watched Cole get into the truck and begin to drive.

Hsu said that while he didn’t know details about the specific surveillance effort, he said Fountain Valley police tactics often include watching from a distance.

“We’re usually not sitting right next to the car,” Hsu said. “We’re using binoculars on a target vehicle.”

Cole fled as soon as he saw the vehicles closing in, authorities alleged. Less than a minute later, Cole’s truck was involved in the deadly crash.