Alleged drunk driver charged with murder in hit-and-run deaths of sisters, ages 3 and 4

A San Bernardino man has been charged with murder after prosecutors say he ran a red light while driving under the influence, T-boning a vehicle and killing two toddlers inside the car.

On Wednesday, Alexis Jose Garcia, 28, was charged with the murders of the two sisters, 3-year-old Alinah and 4-year-old Neveah Flores, in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night in Rialto.

He faces seven felony counts — two for murder, two for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one for hit-and-run resulting in death, and two related to causing injury while driving under the influence — according to the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors are seeking sentencing enhancements for Garcia, as he was found with a blood alcohol content above 0.15%. The legal limit for drivers over 21 is 0.08%. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 27, and prosecutors have filed motions recommending no bail.

“Here we have yet another tragic DUI-related death that was completely preventable and born out of selfish and reckless behavior,” San Bernardino County Dist. Atty. Jason Anderson said in a statement. “There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel intoxicated.”

Rialto Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision at Riverside and Walnut avenues at 11 p.m. Sunday. A speeding Dodge Ram had run a red light, broadsided a Honda Accord and caused it to hit a tow truck, police said.

Both sisters were killed in the collision, which sent one of them flying out of the car and scattered toys and clothes across the intersection.

“Those two little girls should be writing their letters to Santa,” Anderson said, “but instead their family is dealing with the unthinkable task of writing their eulogies.”

The parents, identified by friends as Valencia and Marky Flores, both survived the crash and were transported to a hospital, police said.

Garcia, the driver of the Dodge, fled the scene and was discovered by Rialto police officers about a quarter of a mile away, where it appears the truck became disabled, authorities said. Garcia had a passenger inside the car at the time of the collision who was not injured, police said.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support the Flores family.

“Their father is currently undergoing surgery for a broken femur and will be unable to work until completely healed,” wrote organizer Ciara Yanez. “We are asking for prayers and donations to help with any medical/funeral expenses for them and their two daughters.”