Head Start child-care centers face pay delays after Trump’s federal funding freeze

Dozens of Head Start programs nationwide — including at least six in California — have experienced delays in accessing government money for payroll and expenses in the week since the Trump administration announced a freeze on federal funding.

The centers, which rely entirely on federal funding to provide child care to low-income children, were thrown into a panic last week, when the Office of Management and Budget announced a sweeping freeze on federal aid. The White House later clarified that Head Start would not be affected by the freeze, and OMB rescinded the memo after it was temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

Nonetheless, a growing number of Head Start grant recipients, which operate on razor-thin margins, have reported delays in accessing approved grant funding, according to the National Head Start Assn. While most Head Start programs have not experienced major disruptions, some have had no other option but to close down services, while others are scrambling to find other funding sources to keep their doors open, the association said.

As of Thursday — 10 days after the federal freeze was announced — the association said at least 52 programs across 22 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico are still experiencing funding delays. The programs, which serve nearly 20,000 children from birth through age 5, report receiving “pending” or “in process” messages when they request to draw down funds from their grant from an online payment system.

“Without the ability to predictably pay the rent, buy the food needed to feed the children, and meet payroll, our entire operation is in jeopardy. And the ones who suffer the most are the children in our care,” said Yasmina Vinci, executive director of the National Head Start Assn. “We urge President Donald Trump and the acting leadership at the Department of Health and Human Services to immediately address the issues leading to unnecessary delays in funding.”

As of Tuesday, Melanee Cottrill, executive director of Head Start California, said at least six California-based Head Start programs were experiencing funding delays. Cumulatively, those programs employ 884 people and serve 3,856 children. At least one program in Los Angeles County — with 250 staff and 1,400 children — was “on the brink of closing,” as even a small delay can be “a serious problem,” she said.

That program, along with one other, has since received the payments.

Head Start programs are required to spend funds within three days of receiving them, so they tend to gather up their bills and then once or twice a week request money to pay them. Typically, the money lands in their bank account one day later. But since the federal freeze was announced, programs are waiting 5 to 7 days for the money.

“Our programs have bills, and they don’t have the money to pay them,” Cottrill said. Smaller programs in particular tend not to have a financial cushion and are incurring late fees and interest, which they are not allowed to use Head Start funding to pay, putting them in financial jeopardy. Head Start programs across California serve about 90,000 children and employ 25,000 workers.

Several programs in other states closed down temporarily because of funding delays. In an added complication, the federal Office of Head Start is housed within the Department of Health and Human Services, which the Trump administration prohibited from communicating with the public, Cottrill said. “We’re not getting the guidance we normally would, and we’re left out in the wind trying to figure out what’s happening.”

The Los Angeles County Office of Education is the largest Head Start grantee in the region and contracts with school districts and private nonprofits to serve 8,000 children and families. Recently, a $10-million payment request was delayed by a week, said Luis Bautista, executive director of the agency’s Head Start and Early Learning Division.

The county office had sufficient reserves to keep their programs running, but that’s not the case for most Head Start grantees, which tend to be small agencies, he said.

“The minute you tell them, ‘no money,’ even if it’s for a few days or a few weeks, they probably need to think about closing their doors temporarily and furloughing employees.”

Jocelyn Tucker, assistant director at the Foundation for Early Childhood Education Inc. in Pasadena, which serves 500 children, said she has not yet experienced a funding delay but says there’s still a sense of “widespread uncertainty” at her program.

“Everybody’s nervous and everybody’s on edge wondering what’s going to happen. Parents as well. Head Start serves the lowest-income families. What else is there?” Tucker said. “Parents need to drop their kids off to go to work. If there’s nowhere for the kids to go, they can’t go to work or pay their bills. It’s just a snowball effect.”

