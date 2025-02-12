After 30 years, In-N-Out leaves corporate office in Orange County

In-N-Out burger is consolidating its corporate operation in California back in Los Angeles County, the company announced this week.

In-N-Out will shutter its Orange County corporate office, where the company has kept offices since 1994, and relocate employees back to Baldwin Park, where its founders first opened a drive-through restaurant in the 1940s.

“I know my family would be in support of this move because it brings our In-N-Out family back together in a way that helps us better serve our Customers, who are the most important priority,” said Lynsi Snyder, the owner and president of the company and granddaughter of the couple that founded it.

The Irvine office will close by 2029, the company said in a release. Snyder said that some of the corporate workers there will move to Baldwin Park, while others will make the cross-country jump to Tennessee, where the company is currently building a new corporate office that’s slated to open next year.

Founder Harry Snyder opened a corporate office less than a mile from his first burger restaurant in Baldwin Park, and the company has worked out of there ever since. In-N-Out now has more than 400 locations in California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho.