California

U.S. Navy jet crashes into San Diego Harbor; aviators rescued after ejecting from aircraft

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 

A U.S. Navy jet crashed into the water in San Diego Harbor on Wednesday after its two aviators ejected, authorities said. The two were rescued.

Emergency crews received reports about the incident shortly after 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Shelter Island Drive. San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed the aircraft splashed into the water. First responders arrived in less than 10 minutes, the department said.

A U.S. Navy spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis reports on breaking news with the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times.

