Your Igloo cooler may cause a fingertip amputation. Company recalls 1 million ice chests

Igloo has recalled its 90 Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler due to a handle hazard that has resulted in a dozen fingertip injuries, including some amputations.

Watch out for the handle of your cooler the next time you head out to the beach or the wilderness — 1 million ice chests are being recalled after customers reported losing their fingertips.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Igloo is recalling its 90 quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers after the company received 12 reports of fingertip injuries including amputations, bone fractures and lacerations.

“The tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards,” the recall announced Thursday stated.

Advertisement

On the Igloo website, the company stated that injuries could occur at “pinching points” which are on or around the handles, latches, hinges, lid and other moving components on the coolers.

The recalled coolers were sold throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada between January 2019 and January 2025 for $80 to $140.

Retailers selling the product include Costco and Target; online retailers include Amazon and Igloo.

Advertisement

The product was manufactured prior to January 2024, a complete list of model numbers and dates can be found online. To check your cooler, look for the date of manufacture that’s imprinted on the bottom of the cooler.

Consumers who purchased a defective cooler are urged to stop using it and contact Igloo for a free tow handle replacement by calling (888) 943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time or email igloo90qt@sedgwick.com.

