Canned tuna sold by Trader Joe’s, Costco and others recalled for botulism risk

The only products sold in California that are included in the recall are 5-ounce cans of Genova yellowfin and solid white tuna.

Tri-Union Seafoods, an El Segundo-based food supplier, announced a recall for canned tuna products distributed to stores in California and other states that may be at risk for botulism poisoning. The affected brands include Trader Joe’s, Costco, HEB and Genova.

No one has become ill in connection with the affected products, according to the recall, but an issue with the easy-open pull tabs may cause the cans to leak over time or become contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes botulism.

Affected products can be identified by lot codes printed on the can, which are listed on the recall online. Cans involved in the recall have “best if used by” dates between 2027 and 2028, and should be returned to a retailer for a refund or thrown away.

The only products sold in California that are included in the recall are 5-ounce cans of Genova yellowfin and solid white tuna.

Advertisement

In all, the recall includes canned tuna sold in 27 states by Trader Joe’s, Costco, HEB and other grocery stores.

People should not eat any of the recalled products even if they are not leaking or do not smell spoiled, Tri-Union warned. The bacteria responsible for botulism do not cause odd smells or tastes in food. Customers should seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

Botulism is a type of food poisoning that causes life-threatening symptoms including paralysis and difficulty breathing, according to the California Department of Public Health. Symptoms include drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, blurry vision and weak muscles.

Advertisement

A listeria recall in October affected 12 million pounds of meat and poultry, including Trader Joe’s cooked chicken products. It was part of a wave of 26 food recalls to hit California between September and November last year that included raw milk from a Fresno-based dairy where cows were infected with H5N1 bird flu, organic carrots from City of Commerce contaminated with E. coli and cucumbers from Arizona contaminated with salmonella.

Whether that spate marked an unusual level of foodborne illnesses is hard to say because testing systems and investigative steps have significantly changed over time, experts said.