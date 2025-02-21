LAFD’s failure to pre-deploy before Palisades fire: A Times investigation

In ousting Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley Friday, Mayor Karen Bass cited failures of pre-deploying firefighters before the Jan. 7 firestorm began.

“We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch,” Bass said in a statement.

A series of Times investigations over the last several weeks have exposed deep concerns about whether the Los Angeles Fire Department was prepared for Jan. 7 despite extensive warnings about hurricane strength winds and bone-dry conditions.

Here is what The Times has reported:

A failure to pre-deploy

Top Los Angeles fire commanders decided not to assign for emergency deployment roughly 1,000 available firefighters and dozens of water-carrying engines in advance of the fire that destroyed much of the Pacific Palisadesn, interviews and internal LAFD records show.



Fire officials chose not to order the firefighters to remain on duty for a second shift l as the winds were building — which would have doubled the personnel on hand



Missed opportunity

The LAFD could have sent at least 10 additional engines to Pacific Palisades before the fire — engines that could have been on patrol along the hillsides and canyons, several former top officials for the department told The Times.



Crews from those engines might have spotted the fire soon after it started, when it was still small enough to give them a chance to control it, the former officials said.

2025 vs. 2011

Facing dire fire conditions in 2011, LAFD positioned at least 40 extra fire engines at stations in areas where the fire hazards were greatest, including the Palisades. The additional rigs included more than 20 pre-deployed to those stations and 18 “ready reserve” engines that supplement the regular firefighting force in such emergencies, the records and interviews show.



It marks a contrast to the decisions made on Jan. 7.

The Board of Fire Commissioners president said earlier this month that it will do an “independent audit” of the Palisades fire.