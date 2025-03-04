Rain — and small chance of weak tornadoes — coming to Southern California this week. What to know

Rain is returning to Southern California this week. Here is what you need to know.

Forecast

The first storm is expected to move through the area Wednesday into Thursday, with the next cold front coming Thursday.

“There’s a one-two punch where we’ll have periods of light to moderate rain for most of the area on Wednesday and then Thursday will have more moderate rainfall,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Robbie Munroe.

Advertisement

Light to moderate rain and mountain snow is likely for Southwest California Tuesday night into Thursday. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm with this system, which brings the threat of gusty winds, lightning and small hail. pic.twitter.com/MZhuouSSeL — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 4, 2025

There will also be enough cold air and instability that there is a 10% to 20% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday evening, according to Munroe.

On X, the NWS said forecasters were monitoring the “remote possibility” for “small, weak, brief” tornadoes on Thursday,

Advertisement

Conditions

The San Gabriel Mountains and surrounding mountain towns, including Wrightwood, could see significant snowfall, according to Munroe. Between 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible at elevations 5,500 feet and higher.

Latest on the rain and mountain snow chances. Some snow/ice related mountain travel delays possible Sunday into Monday. Otherwise, rain impacts will be minor. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/1fOxasdtCQ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 28, 2025

The heavy rain could be a concern for recent burn scars, which could lead to minor flooding and shallow debris flows. The most recent rainstorm forced the indefinite closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive.

Advertisement

Long-term forecast

There’s the potential for two to three more storms next week, with the first expected Sunday night into Monday and the second around Thursday, Munroe said.

“In terms of rainfall amounts and snow amounts, it’s a pretty average system,” Munroe said about this week’s upcoming storm. “It’s nothing too out of the ordinary.”

