He tried to burn a car and caught fire himself. Police hunt for singed arsonist

A homeowner’s surveillance cameras captured flames exploding after a man hopped over a metal fence of a home and set fire to a black sedan in the 900 block of Wakefield Avenue in Corona in the early hours of Tuesday.

Authorities are looking for an arsonist who set himself on fire while trying to burn a car in Corona.

The bizarre incident occurred early Tuesday when authorities say a man hopped a metal fence of a home in the 900 block of Wakefield Avenue and set fire to a black sedan in the front yard. The flames were so explosive that the man’s clothes also caught fire, authorities said. It was not known if the fire was severe enough to cause any injuries.

The homeowner’s surveillance cameras captured the moment before a ball of flames exploded, prompting the arsonist to hop back over the fence and run off with his clothes on fire. The man is then seen rolling on the ground to put himself out.

Arson investigators with the Coroner Fire Department say the trail has gone cold on the man’s identity and a motive for why he would target the home.

“For now, we think this is a random act of violence,” said Corona Fire Capt. Daniel Yonan. “He’s still on the loose.”

Police and fire investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate and possibly identify the arson suspect whom they described as a man in his 30s, 5 feet 6 inches to about 6 feet in height. They said the suspect has shoulder-length, light-colored hair.

The man was last seen fleeing the area in a newer white pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet or GMC, with tinted windows and light-colored rims.

Anyone with information that could lead to the man’s arrest or identity can reach arson investigators at (951) 736-2219.