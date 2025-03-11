Here’s how to watch the ‘blood moon’ total lunar eclipse this week

A super blue blood moon — a trifecta of a super moon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse — sets over downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2018.

Celestial enthusiasts will be able to see a total lunar eclipse for the first time in three years this week.

The “blood moon” will be visible in every state between Thursday night and Friday morning and will glow with a reddish hue.

Here’s what to know.

Why is it called a blood moon?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow when the Earth, moon and sun align, according to NASA. When the moon is within the umbra, the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, it looks red-orange, giving the eclipse the name “blood moon.”

When is the total lunar eclipse happening?

The eclipse will happen Thursday night through Friday morning, and the moon should appear to turn red, according to NASA.

The totality of the eclipse will start around 11:26 p.m. PST and end around 12:31 a.m. PST. Overall, the eclipse will last between 8:57 p.m. PST and 3 a.m. PST.

Why does the moon turn red during a lunar eclipse?

The moon looks red during a lunar eclipse because the sunlight that isn’t blocked is filtered through the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA. The blue part scatters away and only the red part can be seen by our eyes.

What is a “worm moon” and how is it connected to this week’s event?

A full moon in March is known as a worm moon , according to “The Old Farmer’s Almanac.”

According to the publication, Capt. Jonathan Carver documented in the 1760s that Native American tribes used beetle larvae, which emerged from thawing tree bark during this time of year.