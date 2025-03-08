Eight people injured after angry customer at Inglewood car dealership drives into showroom

Customers and employees of a CarMax in Inglewood were injured in a crash Saturday, police said. Above, a company outlet in Colma, Calif.

Eight people were injured Saturday afternoon after a disgruntled customer drove his vehicle into the showroom of a car dealership in Inglewood, police said.

The crash occurred soon after 2 p.m. at a CarMax in the 8600 block of South La Cienega Boulevard. The man was involved in a dispute at the dealership beforehand, according to authorities.

Of the eight people injured, two were taken to trauma centers with critical injuries. Both customers and CarMax employees were struck, a company statement said.

There were no fatalities, according to police.

Video of the incident posted on social media shows a banged-up car reversing into the showroom while people scatter and yell to get out of the way. The car then drives through the other side of the dealership.

The suspect fled the scene, then drove to the nearby Los Angeles Police Department’s Recruit Training Center, where he turned himself in, according to Inglewood Police Department Sgt. Cesar Jurado.

“The safety of our associates, community and customers is our top priority,” CarMax said in a statement, adding that the company is working with law enforcement on the investigation. “We are deeply saddened by this event and our hearts go out to everyone impacted.”

City News Service contributed to this report.