Chance of more rain coming to Los Angeles, but sunshine is on the horizon

William Bui, 11, of Santa Ana plays in the freshly-fallen snow Saturday on Table Mountain, Angeles National Forest, overlooking Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood.

Parts of Southern California will see another drizzly day on Monday, but warmer weather is on the horizon.

A weak cold front is rolling through the region, bringing light rain across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties before moving into Los Angeles County in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict a 30% to 40% chance of rain in Los Angeles County, mostly in the mountains and San Gabriel Valley. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch for regions south of Point Conception, said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

In the mountains, a few inches of snow could fall at elevations above 5,000 feet as the cold front moves through. The 5 Freeway near the Grapevine could also see a light dusting of powder.

By Tuesday, Los Angeles will be back to sunshine and temperatures in the high 60s to mid-70s for the rest of the week.

“It doesn’t look like there’s any specific rain chances at least through this upcoming Sunday,” Schoenfeld said.

California Will Southern California’s wet weather soon come to an end? The final round of rain for the week is expected to deliver between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain along the coast and valleys. But don’t put umbrellas away yet.

Monday’s drizzle comes on the heels of a wet week that delivered a significant dose of moisture to parched Southern California and heavy snow across the state’s mountain ranges.

Downtown Los Angeles has received 2.04 inches of rain this month. But the region is still playing catch-up after an exceptionally dry start to the water year, which began Oct. 1.

Ahead of Monday’s precipitation, downtown L.A. had received 7.62 inches of rain since Oct. 1. That is below the average for this point in the water season, 12.17 inches.

A weekend storm that hit Northern California brought steady rain to the Bay Area, along with gusty winds and mountain snow. Wet and snowy weather is expected to linger in the upper half of the state through Monday, and a winter storm warning remains in effect for the northern Sierra Nevada, including the Lake Tahoe area, until 11 p.m. warning of heavy snow and winds gusting as high as 75 mph.

Up to 2 feet of fresh powder is expected to fall at the highest peaks. Accumulations of 8 to 18 inches are expected at elevations above 7,000 feet and between 4 and 12 inches at lower elevations.

“Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve,” the weather service wrote in an update Monday.

In the central Sierra Nevada, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. for the region that includes Yosemite National Park warning of heavy snow and strong winds that could make travel “very difficult to impossible.” A high wind warning is expected to be issued at 11 a.m. Monday in the Mojave Desert slopes, with west winds expected to range 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

For Southern California, there’s a chance another storm could deliver more rain at the end of the month. But forecasters say it’s too soon to tell just how much precipitation, if any, the region could get.