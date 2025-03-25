République owner in spotlight for pro-Elon Musk comments

A premier Los Angeles restaurant is facing intense online backlash after one of its owners appeared to voice his and his wife’s support for Elon Musk in an article in the New York Times.

Walter Manzke, who owns République with his wife, Margarita Manzke, was quoted in the article about the Tesla café that Musk plans to open on Santa Monica Boulevard saying the idea for a restaurant that offers a diner, Tesla charging stations and a movie theater “sounds exciting.”

He also noted his wife is a fan of Musk.

“She told me the other day that she wants to buy a Tesla, so I can tell you what side she’s on,” Manzke said.

The comments in the article, which published Friday, polarized République patrons who have strong opinions about Musk, the world’s richest man, who leads President Trump’s advisory team that he calls the Department of Government Efficiency.

The day the article came out, the restaurant posted on Instagram denying the statement implied political support for Musk.

“At République, we believe in focusing on what we do best—creating exceptional food and a welcoming experience for all our guests,” they wrote. “In response to a recent New York Times article, we want to clarify that the quote about possibly buying a Tesla was simply about exploring electric vehicle options, not a political statement. We value innovation and sustainability, and we respect all viewpoints. République does not take political stances; we are here to create a space for everyone, no matter their background or beliefs.”

The post was taken down shortly after.

République is a mainstay of the Los Angeles dining scene, a French bistro routinely topping “best of” lists. The restaurant has routinely ranked in the top 10 in the Los Angeles Times’ “101 Best Restaurants” list since it opened in Hancock Park in 2014.

Walter Manzke did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Margarita Manzke declined to comment when reached by The Times.

Musk began planning the Tesla café in 2022, when his company first submitted documents to the city of Los Angeles for a diner that would operate 24 hours a day in Hollywood.