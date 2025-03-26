Beverly Hills seeks $400,000 in legal fees from abortion provider blocked from opening

Members of the group Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust pose in front of the Beverly Hills sign last summer, as part of their campaign against the city’s highly specialized DuPont Clinic.

The city of Beverly Hills is seeking more than $400,000 in legal fees from an abortion provider who accused officials of colluding with extremists to scuttle the opening of a clinic, drawing new outrage in a case that has already seen national outcry and official state censure.

Dozens of pro-choice protesters descended on the Beverly Hills City Council last week demanding city leaders abandon the pursuit of money spent fighting in court against the DuPont Clinic.

“What you guys are doing is so wrong,” said Marissa Levin, one of the activists. “You should just settle with them.”

DuPont, which lost its lease months before it could open in 2023, would have been the only clinic in Southern California offering procedures after 24 weeks, making it a lightning rod of criticism for anti-abortion groups.

A California Department of Justice investigation found city officials illegally interfered with the clinic. Court documents show they waylaid permits and put its landlord “on notice” after activists calling themselves Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust threatened them with relentless protest.

No members of the anti-abortion group lived in Beverly Hills. Many had never set foot in Los Angeles before. Their stated goal was to make Beverly Hills a test case for how they might continue to thwart abortion care even in places where it is politically popular.

“Through an intense pressure campaign in which the City exerted its governmental authority on both DuPont and the landlord of its building, the City succeeded in its mission of preventing DuPont from opening in Beverly Hills,” California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta wrote, laying out the investigation’s findings last October.

By that point, the city and the clinic had been fighting in court for a year, with DuPont alleging in a 2023 claim that the city should pay for blocking its operation.

Sacramento lawmakers moved to prevent similar disputes, streamlining the permit process for abortion providers and stripping cities of most power to restrict them.

But the changes came too late for DuPont, which has given up plans to occupy the space. Beverly Hills officials maintain they did nothing wrong, but have accepted new rules and state oversight.

“The City cooperated fully with the Attorney General’s investigation,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman in a press release. “We disagree with the allegations in the Attorney General’s complaint.”

The outcome rankled some Beverly Hills leaders. Councilmember John Mirisch voted against accepting the state DOJ settlement, saying Bonta had singled out “a well-known, often stereotyped city, which also happens to be the state’s only Jewish-majority city” while failing to pursue a similar case in Fontana, where a Planned Parenthood came under fire.

In December, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge tossed out most of DuPont’s remaining claims, saying the city was protected by the first amendment in all but a few of its actions.

The clinic appealed. The city struck back, filing a motion for more than $400,000 in attorney’s fees, with the next hearing scheduled in June.

The move could hobble DuPont, which lost more than $1 million renovating a clinic it will never occupy, said Andrea Grossman, one of four founding members of Beverly Hills for Choice, whose advocacy turned the local skirmish into a national scandal.

Last week, she and her fellow “abortion yentas” mobbed the Spanish Colonial Revival building to pressure the city to just let it go.

“Do not be the tool of extremists, do not let this be your legacy,” Grossman implored the council, reading from a petition signed by 640 people during the March 18 meeting. “Do the right thing, take the legal victory and leave DuPont alone.”

One by one, women filed up to the microphone to echo that plea. Many invoked their shared Jewish values.

“Any claim that the city desires to financially harm DuPont is groundless and simply not true,” said Friedman. “We continue to seek a fair and reasonable resolution.”

The activists were unimpressed.

“You’re not telling the truth,” said Jennifer Freeland. “I’m so glad to look at each one of you in the eye and say, ‘Shame on all of you.’”