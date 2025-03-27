Oxnard brothers targeted youths for magic mushroom and pot sales, authorities say

Drugs in baggies were among the items the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confiscated when arresting two brothers for allegedly operating a drug delivery service that targeted youths.

Two brothers in Ventura County were arrested in a drug dealing scheme that officials say targeted local youths, landing at least one juvenile in the hospital after they had taken psychedelic mushrooms.

The hospitalized juvenile told detectives they had purchased the magic mushrooms through the brothers, who had been running a drug delivery service using social media and other messaging platforms, according to Ventura County sheriff’s Det. Jonathan Schnereger.

Enrique and Erick Benitez, 18 and 26, were arrested this week on a slew of drug-related charges after detectives were able to link them to the hospitalized juvenile and other drug sales to school-age children across the county, Schnereger said in a news release. The brothers are accused of selling psilocybin — an illegal psychedelic found in certain mushrooms — marijuana, and vapes with marijuana and nicotine.

On Tuesday, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence affiliated with the brothers, finding approximately 20 grams of psilocybin, 88 marijuana vape devices, 10 nicotine vape devices and what Schnereger called “a large volume of loose marijuana.” Detectives also found over $2,000 in cash and a loaded handgun without a serial number, known as a “ghost gun.”

Enrique and Erick Benitez were arrested on suspicion of selling a controlled substance to a minor, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and child endangerment. Both their bails were set at $250,000.