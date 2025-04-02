Sunny, warm weekend is around the corner — but first, more rain

A skaterboarder catches some air at the Venice Skatepark on Sunday. Clouds roll in again Thursday as April showers are expected in the L.A. area.

Parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties can expect April showers on Thursday before temperatures warm up for a sunny weekend.

Spotty showers began falling Wednesday afternoon in eastern parts of Ventura County, and there’s a 50% chance of more rain Thursday afternoon in the valleys and mountains of Los Angeles County, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Lewis.

The storm clouds bring a slight chance of thunderstorms in the region, he said.

The rainfall will be light, with no more than about a quarter of an inch expected to fall Thursday, Lewis said.

For other parts of the Los Angeles Basin, including downtown Los Angeles, Inglewood and Downey, the chance of rain will be much lower, about 10% to 20%, Lewis said, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

The rainfall is not expected to threaten landslide problems in the areas scorched by January’s Palisades and Eaton fires.

Lewis predicted the storm clouds will dissipate Saturday to make way for a “good, dry warming trend,” with temperatures climbing to the mid 70s and low 80s in the valleys. Temperatures are expected to remain cooler at the beaches, in the high 60s.

But the thermometer will continue to rise into Sunday, when most areas of Los Angeles County could reach the low 80s, he said.

The brief rainstorm comes only days after state officials announced that the state’s snowpack had reached 96% of average on April 1, when the snow season typically reaches its peak.

The near-average snowpack means the state is expected to record a third straight year of ample water supplies in the mountains — something that hasn’t happened in a quarter of a century.