Two California Marines who were killed during military exercise in New Mexico are identified

Two California Marines, including one from Southern California, who died after an accident in New Mexico on Tuesday while supporting Border Patrol units were identified Thursday by their division.

The Camp Pendleton-based Marine Corps’ 1st Marine Division identified the two deceased servicemen as Riverside native Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino of Fresno.

A third Marine was injured but survived the accident.

The three Marines were involved in a crash during a convoy movement near Santa Teresa, N.M., on Tuesday, although their exact activities, the extent of injuries for the third Marine, the causes of death and a timeline of events were not disclosed by the military. The deaths were reportedly the first since thousands more active-duty troops were dispatched to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of President Trump’s effort to clamp down on illegal immigration.

The Washington Post reported that the deaths were the result of a vehicle rollover.

“The loss of Lance Cpl. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Gamino is deeply felt by all of us,” Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion said in a statement. “I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen brothers.”

Following the crash, the Marines were transported to University Medical Hospital in El Paso, where the two Californians were pronounced dead.

The third Marine remains in critical condition

The crash is under investigation.

“Our top priority right now is to ensure that their families, and the Marines affected by their passing, are fully supported during this difficult time,” Barrion said.

Aguilera, 22, enlisted in March 2023 and was promoted to lance corporal in May 2024, according to the Marine 1st Division.

Gamino, 28, was a decorated Marine combat engineer with the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division. He enlisted in May 2022 and was promoted to lance corporal in August 2024. He earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, according to the Marine 1st Division.

The Marines were in New Mexico supporting Joint Task Force-Southern Border operations. The stated aim of the task force, created in March, is to aid the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in monitoring the border between the United States and Mexico.

The task force’s core mission, as described by U.S. Northern Command, is to detect and monitor transnational criminal organizations’ threats to the nation.