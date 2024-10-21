Navy identifies two aviators killed in crash near Mt. Rainier as California natives

A military search-and-rescue team gathers during mission to locate two Navy aviators missing after a crash on Friday near Goose Prairie, Wash.

Two Navy crew members who died in an aircraft crash near Mt. Rainier in Washington last week have been identified as female aviators from California, including one who participated in the first all-female pregame flyover at last year’s Super Bowl.

Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay “Miley” Evans and Lt. Serena “Dug” Wileman, both 31, were the only aviators aboard a two-seat EA-18G Growler warfare aircraft that crashed during a routine training flight on Oct. 15, the Navy announced in a news release Monday.

The status of the two pair remained uncertain for several days as search and rescue crews scoured the remote wilderness near Mt. Rainier. The wreckage site was reported to be in steep and heavily wooded terrain at an altitude of 6,000 feet.

Advertisement

“More than just names and ranks, they were role models, trailblazers, and women whose influence touched countless people on the flight deck and well beyond,” Navy officials said in a statement.

Evans and Wileman were part of the Electronic Attack Squadron 130 stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington. Their squadron was referred to as “Zappers.”

On Sunday, the Navy announced that the missing crew members had died in the crash, but did not release their names until Monday.

Advertisement

California Plane reportedly did not have clearance to take off before Catalina crash Crews from Avalon and the L.A. County fire and sheriff’s departments found the plane about a mile west of Catalina Airport. Five people were dead at the scene.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers,” Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, commanding officer of the squadron, said in a statement. “Our priority right now is taking care of the families of our fallen aviators, and ensuring the well-being of our Sailors and the Growler community. We are grateful for the ongoing teamwork to safely recover the deceased.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Evans, a naval flight officer, grew up in Palmdale and attended USC. A veteran of two sea tours, according to the Navy, Evans’s participation in the flyover ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl marked the 50th anniversary of women flying in the Navy.

“I joined the Navy to serve my country,” Evans said in a statement at the time. “Serving in the Navy means being part of something bigger than yourself.”

Advertisement

Her experience as a pilot and instructor earned her the title of Growler instructor of the year, according to the Navy.

Both Wileman and Evans participated in combat operations in Yemen in 2023 and 2024. They spent nine months aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as part of the Carrier Air Wing 3 (or CVW-3) and operating mostly from the Red Sea.

Both earned multiple decorations for their combat performances.

Wileman was just starting her Navy career, according to officials.

“Outside the cockpit, Wileman made everyone smile,” officials with Naval Air Station Whidbey Island said. “She would brighten up any room and was known for her genuine care and compassion for those around her. She always brought a sense of calm, in the good times and bad, whether it was through a joke, a game of cribbage, or a giant bear hug for a Sailor in need of one.”

She was married, having met her husband, Brandon, during flight school, according to the Navy. Her hometown in California was not provided.

Capt. Marvin Scott, commander of CVW-3 who served with both women in training and combat operations, described Evans and Wileman as tenacious and outstanding for their contributions and positive energy they brought to the Navy.

“Every member of the CVW-3 Battle Axe Team is heartbroken at the loss of these exceptional warriors; Dug and Miley truly represent the best that Naval Aviation has to offer, and they will absolutely be missed,” Scott said in a statement.