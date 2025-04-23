Advertisement
In-N-Out skips this guest receipt number when you place your order

By Summer LinStaff Writer 

There’s one number In-N-Out customers won’t see on their receipt — the number 69.

“In-N-Out will not give you guest number 69 on your receipt,” the company wrote in a social media post. “After guest number 68, it will skip to guest number 70.”

When someone asked why in the comments, the company replied: “Why do you think?” (Hint: It refers to a bedroom activity.)

Customers can still get guest number 169 in the drive-thru window.

In-N-Out isn’t the only company to skip certain numbers. Many hotels, residential buildings and offices will skip the 13th floor due to the superstitious belief that the number is bad luck. They’ll label the 13th floor a different number or go from 12 to 14.

One man from Tennessee found the number “666” on his W-2 tax form and immediately quit his job.

“I cannot accept this number. If you accept that number, you sell your soul to the devil,” Walter Slonopas, 52, who was a maintenance worker at Contech Casting told ABC News.

Summer Lin

