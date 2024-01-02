Dwayne Johnson backpedals about ‘first ever’ In-N-Out visit as fans do a double-double take

Dwayne Johnson’s fans smelled that “The Rock” was cooking up fibs, and now the cheat-meal connoisseur is correcting his “first-ever” burger flub.

Last week, the pro wrestler-turned-action hero posted a video montage of his “first ever” In-N-Out Burger experience, in which he drives through the ubiquitous California burger chain and poses for a selfie with cheering and excited employees. But among fans who’ve followed his social media pages for years, a few were cashing in on the star’s double-double receipts.

“My first In and Out Burger experience,” Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter) last week.

“Rolled up in my pick up and tried to be cool af with my order / But I didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know s— / But I’m a quick study / Loved everyone’s positive vibes and their ‘holy s— it’s the rock’ energy / LOVED the grub And love how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip / Thank you In and Out for being awesome and I’ll see ya down the road.”

Animal-style replies promptly called out Johnson for repeatedly saying that he was trying In-N-Out for the first time, and the actor has since graciously corrected his mistake. On his original Instagram post, he edited the caption to read “My first ever @innout burger experience — AGAIN 😂 / (thanks to the fans who reminded me that I went to In and Out years ago and totally forgot about it 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️)”

In August 2022, Johnson posted an Instagram video with an oddly similar caption saying it was his first time eating In-N-Out. “It’s history in the making,” he says while showing off fries and two double-doubles that look like tiny sliders in his hands. “It is cheat meal Sunday for all of us around the world, certainly for me here, and the reason why this is history in the making is because this is the very first time that I have ever tried an In-N-Out Burger or In-N-Out fries or anything from In-N-Out for for that matter.

“Now I picked up some In-N-Out Burger a few times for some buddies of mine. I’ve never tried it, so this is a first. Let’s see, I have two double-doubles loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and cheese. Of course, we got fries here,” he adds before pouring himself some tequila over ice to pair with the meal. “Ladies and gentlemen, what a pleasure. This is my very first In-N-Out Burger.”

Pairing the fast food with tequila may have caused the lapse in the memory, but there was no tequila in sight in February 2017, when Johnson posted a photo from an In-N-Out drive-thru , saying once again that he’d never been to the burger joint. “I’ve never been to IN-N-OUT before (I know, what an a—), but when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru.

“Seriously, the most excited and suuuuuper nice fans ever. Thanks Victor (manager pictured here) and staff for being so cool. You made my ladies very happy with the burgers, fries and shakes and that’s what it’s all about. If our Moana wins the Oscar this Sunday, I will return — in my tux and completely destroy multiple burgers and fries to celebrate. I’m talkin’ about takin’ cheat meal to another level.”

And return he did, again and again, for the first time ever.