Baby spider monkey rescued from suspected meth dealer’s home. Now, a new life awaits

The Oakland Zoo is helping care for Violeta, a vulnerable 18-month-old spider monkey who was rescued during a drug bust in Vallejo, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 6, Solano County sheriff’s deputies seized half a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the unincorporated area of Vallejo, authorities said. The driver, identified as 50-year-old Clifford Vicenty, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

But that turned out to be only the tip of the iceberg.

The next day, detectives served a search warrant at Vincenty’s Vallejo home and found another pound of methamphetamine, more than $2,000 cash, two rattlesnakes and the baby spider monkey, authorities said. The total street value of confiscated meth is estimated to be $26,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Vicenty now faces additional charges related to illegal possession of exotic animals and controlled substances. The 18-month-old spider monkey was taken to the Oakland Zoo’s Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

It was there that she was given her name: Violeta.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office made a drug-related arrest following a traffic stop earlier this month. During a subsequent search, authorities say they uncovered a large quantity of methamphetamine, as well as more than $2,000 cash. (Solano County Sheriff’s Office)

Not only is it illegal to own primates as pets in California, but it’s also especially frowned upon to possess baby spider monkeys. The species is endangered, and infants require constant, skilled care to survive. Many of these primates who are poached to serve as pets do not live to see their first birthday, according to the Oakland Zoo.

“Once they enter the pet trade, these animals typically do not receive a proper diet or adequate socialization with other monkeys, which can lead to lifelong physical and mental health issues,” Colleen Kinzley, the zoo’s vice president of animal care, said in a statement.

In the wild, spider monkeys typically nurse for their first two years of life, and most will stay close to their mothers until they are 4 years old.

Veterinary hospital staff have begun providing Violeta UV light treatments and calcium supplements to help her recover. They have also been feeding her a variety of fruits and vegetables, and ensuring she is drinking formula to strengthen her bones and lower the risk of fractures.

Next, staff will perform a CT scan, a more thorough physical exam and bloodwork to assess organ function and check for infectious diseases. Staff report that she is doing well in her temporary home, where keepers have provided her with blankets and toys to keep her comfortable and stimulated.

Once fully recovered, zoo staff will work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Wildlife Confiscations Network to find Violeta a permanent home in an accredited zoo or sanctuary where she can grow up in a troop of spider monkeys.

Spider monkeys are classified as an endangered species and are at risk of nearing extinction due to habitat loss, hunting and the exotic animal trade — and demand for the adorable primates has surged in recent years.

“Infant spider monkeys in the pet trade are often the result of their mothers and family members being shot down from the trees to capture the baby,” Kinzley said. “Many times, the baby is killed or injured due to the fall.”

Spider monkeys are one of the most commonly trafficked animals across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Oakland Zoo.

In December, the Oakland Zoo took in another baby spider monkey confiscated by the California Highway Patrol during a traffic stop in Madera County.

The primate, who has since been named Azules, was transported to the zoo in critical condition — suffering from malnourishment, skin and coat issues and an upper respiratory infection. Azules made a fully recovery and was moved to a permanent home in February.

Last month, a Texas man was sentenced to four months in custody and 180 days of home confinement for trafficking six baby spider monkeys from Mexico to San Diego, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

While it is illegal to own primates as pets in California, there are no federal laws regulating primate ownership and some states permit the practice. The Oakland Zoo is part of a coalition of animal welfare organizations pushing to pass the Captive Primate Safety Act, which would enact a federal ban on the pet primate trade.

“Wildlife trafficking is a growing conservation crisis, driving countless species, like spider monkeys and other nonhuman primates, toward extinction,” Nik Dehejia, chief executive at Oakland Zoo, said in a statement. “The Captive Primate Safety Act, recently introduced in Congress is a critical step toward ending this exploitation by banning the private ownership of primates and reinforcing our national commitment to responsible wildlife protection.”