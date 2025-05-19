Burglars ransack Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher’s WeHo weed dispensary

Actor Woody Harrelson and comedian Bill Maher’s West Hollywood cannabis dispensary The Woods was burglarized early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Five men broke the front window of the dispensary, located at 8271 Santa Monica Blvd., and stole cannabis products before fleeing in a black sedan, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood station. Deputies responded to the break-in at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, she said.

Authorities do not have an estimate of the stolen items’ value. The Woods has a cannabis consumption lounge with private smoking cabanas equipped with TVs and air conditioning, a bar selling cannabis-infused drinks and a plant-filled Ganja Giggle Garden. The 8,000-square-foot store and outdoor smoking oasis opened in 2022.

A security camera video circulated on social media shows people wearing hoodies and masks smashing through the window, ransacking the store and stuffing merchandise into bags.

The break-in came two days after what authorities suspect was an attempted burglary at the Erba Markets weed dispensary in Sawtelle. Erba Markets dispensary founders Devon Wheeler and Jay Handal are also co-founders of The Woods. It is not clear whether the incidents are connected, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 12000 block of West Pico Boulevard at 4:26 a.m. after suspects attempted to break into the business, according to a department spokesperson. KTLA News reported that a security guard at Erba Markets opened fire after three or four suspects attempted to enter the dispensary with crowbars.