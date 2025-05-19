Advertisement
California

Burglars ransack Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher’s WeHo weed dispensary

A wooden cannabis dispensary counter with houseplants on the shelves behind it.
The interior of The Woods, a cannabis dispensary in West Hollywood.
(Diana Dalsasso)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

Actor Woody Harrelson and comedian Bill Maher’s West Hollywood cannabis dispensary The Woods was burglarized early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Five men broke the front window of the dispensary, located at 8271 Santa Monica Blvd., and stole cannabis products before fleeing in a black sedan, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood station. Deputies responded to the break-in at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, she said.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 09, 2022 - Looking through a port hole one can see an enlarged flower of Georgia Pie strain from Farmer and The Felon Cannabis CO. at the Woods dispensary, November 09, 2022, in West Hollywood. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities do not have an estimate of the stolen items’ value. The Woods has a cannabis consumption lounge with private smoking cabanas equipped with TVs and air conditioning, a bar selling cannabis-infused drinks and a plant-filled Ganja Giggle Garden. The 8,000-square-foot store and outdoor smoking oasis opened in 2022.

A security camera video circulated on social media shows people wearing hoodies and masks smashing through the window, ransacking the store and stuffing merchandise into bags.

The break-in came two days after what authorities suspect was an attempted burglary at the Erba Markets weed dispensary in Sawtelle. Erba Markets dispensary founders Devon Wheeler and Jay Handal are also co-founders of The Woods. It is not clear whether the incidents are connected, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 12000 block of West Pico Boulevard at 4:26 a.m. after suspects attempted to break into the business, according to a department spokesperson. KTLA News reported that a security guard at Erba Markets opened fire after three or four suspects attempted to enter the dispensary with crowbars.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

