Advertisement
California

L.A. officials struggle to curb ‘disgusting’ vandalism, thefts, fires, violence in downtown L.A.

California Highway Patrol officers arrest a protester on the 101 Freeway
California Highway Patrol officers arrest a protester on the 101 Freeway
(BENJAMIN HANSON / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)
By Clara Harter
Matthew OrmsethRebecca EllisSeema MehtaRachel UrangaJenny Jarvie and Hannah Fry

An ugly night of vandalism, burglaries and clashes in downtown Los Angeles left city officials struggling to get the upper hand after three days of scattered unrest over immigration raids.

Some businesses were vandalized and burglarized overnight downtown, concluding hours of unrest that saw Waymo cars burned, police cruisers crushed with rocks and electric scooters and various forms of vandalism downtown and in the civic center. While most of the problems occurred within a few blocks, they have taken on worldwide attention after President Trump deployed the National Guard to L.A. after clashes between immigration agents and protesters.

Trump has threatened to bring in “troops” to help calm the unrest, but it is unclear what that would look like.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - June 08: Protesters clash with police downtown near the VA Outpatient Clinic on Sunday, June 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.(Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. protests bring scattered violence, arrests, steely resolve from federal authorities

As President Trump deployed National Guard troops, large groups of protesters in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend decried immigration raids, shutting down a freeway and clashing with law enforcement.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said Sunday violence in the city has only escalated since protesters clashed with officers Friday outside a federal detention center in downtown LA. He described the violence as “disgusting.”

“These past few nights we’ve seen a level that disgusts every good person in this city,” he said.

So far, the National Guard troops have mostly protected federal buildings.

McDonnell demurred when asked if the city needed National Guard troops, whom President Trump deployed over the wishes of the governor and mayor.

Advertisement

“Do we need them? Well, looking at tonight, this thing has gotten out of control,” he said. Still, McDonnell said he needed to know more about how the troops could help maintain order before he decides if their presence was necessary.

Protesters shutdown the 101 Freeway as they clash with law enforcement i
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

He spoke with Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna Sunday about potentially implementing a curfew, but they decided it wasn’t necessary. The chief said he also spoke with District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who has promised to prosecute people who have attacked officers and damaged property.

Advertisement

Mayor Karen Bass Sunday decried the disorder but also placed some of the blame on Trump.

“If people get violent, if people break the law they will be subject to arrest and they will be held accountable,” she said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Compton, CA June 7, 2025 - A protesters holds the Mexican flag during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

California

What really happened outside the Paramount Home Depot? The reality on the ground vs. the rhetoric

How one chaotic demonstration at a Paramount Home Depot spurred Trump to send in the National Guard. What really happened?

Bass called Los Angeles a “city of immigrants” and pushed back on the federal government’s assertion that immigration officials had targeted criminals and violent individuals during the raids at workplaces and Home Depot parking lots in recent days.

“What we’re seeing in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration,” Bass said. “When you raid Home Depot and workplaces, when you tear parents and children apart, and when you run armored caravans through our streets you cause fear and you cause panic.”

Senator Alex Padilla blasted the Trump Administration, saying sending troops and cracking down on immigrant communities diverts attention away from what he called a “devastating” congressional bill and he encouraged peaceful protest to continue.

“Keep protesting because Donald Trump would love for everybody to sit back quietly while he continues to overreach, to bring cruelty to every corner of America and violate the law,” he said.

“What he is doing is classic Donald Trump. He is trying to deflect and distract,” he said. “They have this devastating bill coming through Congress that would cut health care for so many Americans, raise costs on working families and underwrite tax breaks for billionaires. Trump doesn’t want people talking about that, so he goes back to immigrants demonizing immigrants and trying to thump his chest for being a tough guy.”

Advertisement

Padilla blamed some of the violence on agitators taking advantage of the situation, but he said they are not immigrant advocates or organizers and he called on the National Guard to pullback.

“Let local law enforcement do their job,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis added: “It seems to me what Trump is doing is intentionally escalating this. There’s no reason to send in the National Guard other than to show a flex of strength,” Kounalakis said in an interview Sunday evening. “Typically that is one of the ways things will start to escalate. So my conclusion is that he announced sending in the National Guard not because there was a need, but because he wanted to take the opportunity of the protests to have a demonstration of his own strength and ruthlessness.”

Los Angeles, CA. June 8, 2025 - A protester damages a Waymo vehicle at Los Angeles St. and Arcadia in Los Angeles, CA on June 8, 2025. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

Waymo vehicles set on fire in downtown L.A. as protesters, police clash

Waymos were vandalized and set ablaze during L.A. immigration protests

Earlier in the day, Kounalakis said on CNN that she expected California leaders to file a lawsuit on Monday against the Trump administration over the federalization and deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles. She declined to comment further on potential litigation during the interview.

However, while emphasizing that burning cars and other non-peaceful protests are not appropriate, she said that local law enforcement has the capacity to deal with such matters given the scale of what occurred in Los Angeles this weekend.

Protesters clash with law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles
Protesters clash with law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

“It was under control,” Kounalakis said. “There was no need to bring in the National Guard…. It seems to point to the fact [Trump] is trying to escalate the conflict.”

Advertisement

But other local officials said they were troubled by the violence and said it needed to stop.

“Let’s be absolutely clear: the violent acts we’re seeing — rocks thrown at officers, CHP cars and Waymo vehicles set on fire, arson on the 101 freeway — have nothing to do with immigration, justice, or the values of our communities,” said Assemblymember Mark González. “These are not protestors — they are agitators. Their actions are reckless, dangerous and playing into exactly what Trump wants. At a time when our emergency services are already stretched thin, these acts divert critical police resources away from real emergencies and put lives at risk.

Sunday was filled with dramatic images across downtown.

Protesters converged on the Civic Center area of downtown L.A. on Sunday morning, spilling onto the 101 Freeway around 3:30 p.m. The roadway was then closed to traffic for several hours as California Highway Patrol officers worked to push demonstrators back, detaining several in the process.

A group of demonstrators then descended on five Waymo taxis lined up on Los Angeles Street between Arcadia and Alameda streets around 5 p.m.

Tires were slashed, windows smashed, and anti-ICE messages spray-painted over the self-driving taxis, three of which were then set on fire.

Protesters swarmed around the vehicles, tearing the doors off and stomping on the windshields. One man with a mask over his face smashed car windows with a skateboard. Another appeared to use a makeshift flamethrower to set the interior of a car ablaze.

Advertisement

As the cars were consumed by flames, some people were seen throwing Lime electric scooters into the burning shells, while others stood back from the fiery scene. At one point, the besieged Waymos began honking their horns in coordinated cacophony, punctuated by the chants of protesters and the whirring of police helicopters overhead.

Some in the crowd milling above the 101 lobbed rocks and chunks of concrete down toward CHP who had detained people who protested on the freeway. One struck a police cruiser with a thud, prompting a big cheer. CHP officers responded by firing flash bang rounds above the crowd.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested at least 10 people Sunday, including a man who allegedly rammed a motorcycle into a line of officers, a police official said. Capt. Raul Jovel, who oversaw the LAPD’s response to protests recent immigration raids in Los Angeles County, said another person was arrested Sunday on suspicion of lobbing a Molotov cocktail at officers.

Three LAPD officers were injured but none seriously enough to require hospitalization, Jovel said at a news conference.The LAPD arrested another 29 people Saturday on suspicion of failing to heed a dispersal order, Jovel said.

More to Read

California
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant.

Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis covers Los Angeles County government for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. Ellis was a finalist for the Livingston Awards in 2022 for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry and in 2024 for an investigation into sexual abuse inside L.A. County’s juvenile halls.

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who covers national and state politics, including the 2026 gubernatorial race. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

Rachel Uranga

Rachel Uranga covers immigration for the Los Angeles Times. She can be reached at rachel.uranga@latimes.com or via Signal at Uranga.64.

Jenny Jarvie

Jenny Jarvie is a national correspondent for the Los Angeles Times based in Atlanta.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement