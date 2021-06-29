CDFI SURVEY

The survey below will be used to profile CDFIs across the country in the October 24 issue of the L.A. Times B2B Magazine. This is an opportunity to share information on the loans you offer, communities you serve, and ultimately bring awareness to the industry as a whole. This magazine will reach 350,000

Sunday subscribers and be available on the L.A. Times B2B Publishing web page, which is accessible to our 45+ million average online users. There is no cost to submit, and the form will take less than 10 minutes to complete.

Reach out to Helya Askari for any inquiries: helya.askari@latimes.com