9 things you should know about the Bob Hope house in Palm Springs — and its restoration

In the late 1930s, when Wright dispatched Lautner to Los Angeles to work on the George Sturges house in Brentwood, the apprentice took an instant dislike to the city. Lautner would later tell an interviewer that he became physically ill when he drove down Sunset Boulevard for the first time. “I was used to everything beautiful, and here everything is ugly,” Lautner said in the documentary “Infinite Space.”