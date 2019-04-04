Behind the story: Getting that photo of 'Santa James'

I first focused my attention on the community that rushed to embrace this odd and charming man in red who went from one friendly encounter to another. The warm handshakes and hugs came as consistently as his banter. Instead of sharing the cliche “Ho, ho, ho,” Santa James regaled his subjects with a story of his time as a Hollywood extra, recite a clever poem or explain why Keith Emerson was such a musical giant. He’s a talented musician and never goes anywhere without his keyboard.