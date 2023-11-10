Advertisement
De Los

Ice Spice, Peso Pluma among 2024 Grammy nominees

Peso Pluma, Karol G, Ice Spice and Silvana Estrada
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times; Paras Griffin / Getty Images; Victor Llorente / For The Times; and Mariano Regidor / Redferns )
By Alejandra MolinaStaff Writer 
The Recording Academy on Friday announced the 2024 Grammy nominations, with Ice Spice, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Tainy, and Silvana Estrada among the nominees.

Rapper Ice Spice, the daughter of a Dominican American mother and a Nigerian American father, was among the nominees for best new artist.

In collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice snagged nominations for best rap song and best song written for visual media for “Barbie World.”

She was also nominated with Taylor Swift for “Karma” in best pop duo/group performance.

No other Latino artists appear to have been nominated in the top four awards, which include record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist.

Despite the rise of regional Mexican music, Peso Pluma was nominated only under música Mexicana album for “Génesis.”

The others nominated in that category are: Ana Bárbara for “Bordado a Mano,” Lila Downs for “La Sánchez,” and Lupita Infante for “Amor Como en las Películas de Antes.”

For música urbana album, Rauw Alejandro was nominated for “Saturno,” Karol G for “Mañana Será Bonito,” and Tainy for “Data.”

The Latin rock or alternative album has the following nominees: Cabra for “Martínez,” Diamante Eléctrico for “Leche de Tigre,” Juanes for “Vida Cotidiana,” Natalia Lafourcade for “De Todas las Flores,” and Fito Paez for “EADDA9223.”

In Latin pop album, the following were nominated: Pablo Alborán for “La Cuarta Hoja,” AleMor for “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” Paul Arenas for “A Ciegas,” Pedro Capó for “La Neta,” Maluma for “Don Juan,” Gaby Moreno for “X Mí (Vol. 1).”

Under global music performance, Estrada — who in 2022 earned a Latin Grammy for best new artist, was nominated for “Milagro y Disastre.”

De LosLatino Life
Alejandra Molina

Alejandra Molina is a reporter with the Latino Initiatives team at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2023, she was a national reporter for the independent and nonprofit Religion News Service as part of a global religion journalism initiative with the Associated Press and the Conversation. There, she covered Latinos and spirituality. She has worked for newsrooms under the Southern California News Group, covering city, immigration and breaking news beats. She grew up in the L.A. region, including El Monte and Pomona. A graduate of the University of La Verne, she mentors youth journalists at Boyle Heights Beat.

