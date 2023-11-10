Ice Spice, Peso Pluma among 2024 Grammy nominees

The Recording Academy on Friday announced the 2024 Grammy nominations, with Ice Spice, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Tainy, and Silvana Estrada among the nominees.

Rapper Ice Spice, the daughter of a Dominican American mother and a Nigerian American father, was among the nominees for best new artist.

In collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice snagged nominations for best rap song and best song written for visual media for “Barbie World.”

She was also nominated with Taylor Swift for “Karma” in best pop duo/group performance.

No other Latino artists appear to have been nominated in the top four awards, which include record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and best new artist.

Despite the rise of regional Mexican music, Peso Pluma was nominated only under música Mexicana album for “Génesis.”

The others nominated in that category are: Ana Bárbara for “Bordado a Mano,” Lila Downs for “La Sánchez,” and Lupita Infante for “Amor Como en las Películas de Antes.”

For música urbana album, Rauw Alejandro was nominated for “Saturno,” Karol G for “Mañana Será Bonito,” and Tainy for “Data.”

The Latin rock or alternative album has the following nominees: Cabra for “Martínez,” Diamante Eléctrico for “Leche de Tigre,” Juanes for “Vida Cotidiana,” Natalia Lafourcade for “De Todas las Flores,” and Fito Paez for “EADDA9223.”

In Latin pop album, the following were nominated: Pablo Alborán for “La Cuarta Hoja,” AleMor for “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” Paul Arenas for “A Ciegas,” Pedro Capó for “La Neta,” Maluma for “Don Juan,” Gaby Moreno for “X Mí (Vol. 1).”

Under global music performance, Estrada — who in 2022 earned a Latin Grammy for best new artist, was nominated for “Milagro y Disastre.”

