Dover Street Market's new beginning continues to shake up the L.A. scene

This is the sort of place where artists and architects shop so they can look like artists and architects. (The renowned architect Daniel Libeskind stopped by for a book signing last November, just weeks after the store opened.) It’s also where the initiates of highly desirable labels can locate exclusive designs and other hard-to-obtain items. Gucci’s 265-square-foot space offers the spring/summer 2019 collection as well as the Dapper Dan’s Harlem book, produced with the legendary designer who pioneered bootleg luxury streetwear and has been collaborating with Gucci for the past year or so.