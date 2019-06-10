Lauren Halsey brings the funk to the L.A. art scene

“I always knew what it meant to be driving back home to South Central and entering the neighborhood and what those visual cues were, what the materials started to look like, what the signs started to look like, what cladding on buildings looked like as opposed to the buildings in Santa Monica or Studio City or the hills,” says Halsey, fidgeting with the two gold Nefertiti studs facing off against each other in her right earlobe. “It was very aggressive stuff—the handmade signage, the rules for going into a mini market that criminalize me and I’m not even a criminal. “No Drugs. No Drug Dealing. No Washing Your Car on the Premises.” All these threats just to go buy a piece of candy. Never would I see that on Melrose or at the Grove, where I would go every Friday after school to hang out. So I always felt shitty and disempowered. But hanging out with my friends and the way we took up space in our neighborhood— we were always on the bike, always on the street—I would find all these moments of beauty, and those would butt up against all the other aggressive architectural stuff. It wasn’t ever, I hate being here, I hate living here. It was more like, Who is making these decisions?”