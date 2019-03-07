Robin Cottle gives Marmol Radziner jewelry its industrial chic vibe

Despite all the in-house knowledge at her fingertips, Cottle never pursued jewelry because it was easy. “I love the limitations of the materials and being challenged by what we can do to make them wearable, light and comfortable,” she explains over the din of whirring equipment at the El Segundo factory. During quieter moments, the clinking of her own decked-out wrists creates a distinctive soundtrack. For Cottle and her team, which includes jewelry maker Emily Hunziker, crafting jewelry from non-precious metals fits with Marmol Radziner’s ethos of, “Oh, we can make this, and what else can we do?”