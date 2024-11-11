UCLA football looks to keep going up, USC football looks to stop the bleeding

UCLA football faces a big test this upcoming weekend in an effort to keep momentum. Meanwhile, USC is bringing in a new quarterback. Times beat writers Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch look ahead at what the teams need to do to get better.