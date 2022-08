Video: The dos and don’ts of self-taped auditions

Want to audition but get freaked out by having to put yourself on tape? Never fear, The Times is here with experts to tell us what you’re doing wrong (and right) with your self-taped auditions!

Self-taped auditions used to be overlooked but are now the norm. Reporter Michael Ordoña learns how to make a self-taped audition shine. Read Michael’s full story here.