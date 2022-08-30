Inside the Actor’s Living Room: How to nail your self-tape audition

Your agent called, sent you sides and told you to submit a self-taped audition. You put your best version of the scene on camera and sent it to the casting directors. And what they can’t take their eyes off is an exclusive view of the inside of your nostrils.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person auditions were diminishing and self-tapes were on the rise. Since the shutdowns proved how safe and effective those prerecorded versions can be, allowing casting directors to see far more actors, including ones out of town, they’ve become the standard. Casting directors and actors interviewed by the Los Angeles Times believe the industry won’t be going back. Some say it has been two years or more since they’ve participated in in-person auditions.

“I saw that there were more self-tapes happening,” said Anna LaMadrid, actor, self-tape coach and co-founder of the New Triple Threat. “Then COVID just was like — this is the only way. So I think, eventually, we were going to get here.”

Unfortunately, even actors who study their craft often know little about the mechanics of filmmaking. So while they put thought and energy into their performance, they might not put the camera in the best position, light themselves properly or ensure they can be heard over the friendly Los Angeles drivers outside their windows.

Josh Ropiequet of Lowry-Johnson/Goldstein Casting put it simply: “The most important things are: Can we hear you and can we see you?”

Here are some expert tips to make sure they can.