FULL L.A. Times Actors Roundtable: Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Oscar Isaac, Jared Leto & More

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos,” “Dune”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”), Oscar Isaac (“The Card Counter,” “Dune”), Andrew Garfield (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Tick, Tick … Boom!”) and Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”’) join L.A. Times TV & Film writer Michael Ordoña for the L.A. Times Envelope Actors Roundtable. Episode premieres January 7, 2022 on Spectrum News 1 at 7 P.M.

